Montana’s ‘City of Stone’ Once Hosted B-17 Bomber Training Crews
Big bombers in Big Sky Country. On Monday (12/5) the National Park Service announced the designation of 18 new communities across the United States as American World War II Heritage Cities. The program was launched with the first city inducted in 2020 (Wilmington, NC). The National Park Service says the program,
kxloradio.com
Lewistown City Manager reports on recent commission meeting
Lewistown City Manager Holly Phelps was recently in the studio. She gives the details of city commission meeting. The Lewistown City Commission meeting is Monday, December 21 at 7. For more information, call the city office at 406-535-1760.
