Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada rouge Adds Montreal – Fort McMurray Service From June 2023
Air Canada yesterday (06DEC22) announced new domestic route launch, where it schedules Montreal – Fort McMurray route in Northern summer 2023 season. This route will be operated by Air Canada rouge Airbus A319 aircraft, effective 20JUN23, 3 times weekly. AC1943 YUL0815 – 1038YMM 319 234. AC1942 YMM1205 –...
aeroroutes.com
KLM Assumes Air France Amsterdam – Rennes Service in NS23
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is assuming Air France’s service on Amsterdam – Rennes route, with 1 daily flight scheduled from 26MAR23. KLM Cityhopper Embraer E175 aircraft will operate this route, instead of HOP! Embraer E170. KL1255 AMS1145 – 1320RNS E75 7. KL1255...
aeroroutes.com
Philippine Airlines Resumes Perth Service in late-March 2023
Philippine Airlines today (07DEC22) announced service resumption to Perth, previously scheduled to commence in late-March 2020. The airline previously operated Manila – Darwin – Perth route until August 2013. From 27MAR23, Airbus A321neo LR aircraft to operate Manila – Perth nonstop route 3 times weekly. PR223 MNL0005...
aeroroutes.com
Azul Adds Sao Paulo Congonhas – Brasilia Service in NS23
Brasilian carrier Azul in Northern summer 2023 season is launching Sao Paulo Congonhas – Brasilia route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. From 26MAR23, the airline will operate 46 weekly flights with following schedule. AD6011 CGH0625 – 0815BSB 320 D. AD6000 CGH0855 – 1040BSB 320 67. AD6000 CGH0905...
aeroroutes.com
Air France Schedules One-Time 777-300ER Detroit Flight in Dec 2022
Air France later this month plans operational aircraft changes on Paris CDG – Detroit route, as the Skyteam member schedules 381-seater Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on one-time basis, replacing 777-200ER. The 777-300ER is scheduled to operate on 18DEC22. AF378 CDG1440 – 1745DTW 77W. AF377 DTW2105 – 1055+1CDG 77W.
aeroroutes.com
Aerolineas Argentinas Adds Mendoza – Sao Paulo Service From April 2023
Aerolineas Argentinas from April 2023 plans to add new service from Mendoza, where the airline schedules Mendoza – Sao Paulo Guarulhos route, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. First flight is scheduled on 11APR23 from Sao Paulo, 12APR23 from Mendoza, scheduled twice weekly. AR1254 MDZ1430 – 1750GRU 7M8 36...
aeroroutes.com
Porter Airlines Outlines Embraer E195-E2 Toronto Pearson Network From Feb 2023
Canadian carrier Porter from February 2023 is expanding operations, as it begins service to/from Toronto Pearson, with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. At Toronto Pearson, the airline will serve Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver. Reservation for these service opens on Thursday morning local time. Toronto – Montreal eff 02FEB23 3 daily...
aeroroutes.com
Saudia Expands Seoul Service From late-March 2023
Saudia in Northern summer 2023 season is expanding service to Korea, as overall frequency for Seoul increases from 3 to 4 weekly. From 27MAR23, the airline will operate nonstop service each from Jeddah and Riyadh, instead of existing Jeddah – Riyadh – Seoul Incheon routing. Jeddah – Seoul...
aeroroutes.com
Flair Airlines Adds Calgary – Saskatoon Service From May 2023
Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand service to Saskatchewan, where the airline schedules Calgary – Saskatoon route. From 09MAY23, Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to operate 1 daily round-trip flight. F8570 YYC0905 – 1020YXE 7M8 D. F8571 YXE1105 – 1220YYC 7M8...
aeroroutes.com
South African Airways Dec 2022 Regional Service Resumptions
South African Airways this month restores 2 regional routes, including Victoria Falls and Windhoek, with Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. Planned operation as follows. Johannesburg – Victoria Falls eff 01DEC22 6 weekly A319/320. SA040 JNB1050 – 1225VFA 32S x6. SA041 VFA1310 – 1450JNB 32S x6. Johannesburg –...
aeroroutes.com
Bulgaria Air Expands Air Serbia Codeshare Network From Dec 2022
Bulgaria Air since 01DEC22 (approximate) expanded codeshare partnership with Air Serbia, covering additional 11 routes operated by the latter. Planned new codeshare routes include the following. Bulgaria Air operated by Air Serbia. Belgrade – Berlin. Belgrade – Brussels. Belgrade – Copenhagen. Belgrade – Dusseldorf. Belgrade –...
aeroroutes.com
Aeroflot Adds St. Petersburg – Uzbekistan Routes in mid-Dec 2022
Aeroflot in mid-December 2022 is adding service between St. Petersburg and Uzbekistan, with Mainline 737 and Rossiya Airlines A319. Planned additions as follow. St. Petersburg – Samarkand eff 16DEC22 3 weekly A319 (Rossiya) SU6979 LED0800 – 1500SKD 319 357. SU6980 SKD1620 – 1920LED 319 357. St. Petersburg...
aeroroutes.com
Air North Outlines NS23 Toronto Operations
Canadian carrier Air North has outlined planned service to Toronto during Northern summer 2023 season. The seasonal service in 2023 is scheduled once weekly from 11MAY23 to 06OCT23, with Boeing 737-500 aircraft. Second weekly flight will be added in August 2023. Planned schedule for Whitehorse – Yellowknife – Toronto route as follows.
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines Dec 2022/Jan 2023 Geneva / Manchester Aircraft Changes
Ethiopian Airlines in December 2022 and January 2023 is increasing capacity on Addis Ababa – Geneva – Manchester route, as the 4 weekly flights scheduled with Airbus A350-900XWB, instead of 787-9. The A350 is scheduled to operate from 10DEC22 to 15JAN23. ET728 ADD0115 – 0615GVA0715 – 0800MAN 350...
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Plans High Density A350 International Service in Dec 2022/Jan 2023
China Southern Airlines in December 2022 and January 2023 plans to debut high density configuration of the A350-900XWB on international routes, operating service to Seoul and Tokyo on limited-time basis. The high-density configuration of the A350-900XWB features 334 seats, instead of 313. Guangzhou – Seoul Incheon 22DEC22 – 12JAN23 334-seater...
aeroroutes.com
Finnair NW23 Preliminary Intercontinental Network – 08DEC22
Finnair in November 2022 gradually filed operational schedule for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. As of 08DEC22, initial operations on intercontinental routes as follow. Further changes will be filed in the next few months. Copenhagen – Doha 1 daily A330. Helsinki – Bangkok. 1 daily A350. Helsinki...
aeroroutes.com
EasyFly Adds New Domestic Routes in December 2022
Colombian carrier easyfly in December 2022 and January 2023 adds new domestic service from Bogota and Bucaramanga, on board ATR72 aircraft. Planned service as follows. Bogota – Buenaventura 03DEC22 – 30JAN23 2 weekly ATR72. VE9160 BOG1000 – 1115BUN AT7 1. VE9160 BOG1110 – 1225BUN AT7 6.
aeroroutes.com
RusLine Expands Naryan-Mar Service in 1Q23
Russian carrier RusLine in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service at Naryan-Mar, where the airline schedules 8 routes, with CRJ100/200. Naryan-Mar – Moscow Zhukovsky eff 02JAN23 2 weekly. Naryan-Mar – St. Petersburg eff 02JAN23 3 weekly. Naryan-Mar – Syktyvkar – Kazan eff 02JAN23 2 weekly...
aeroroutes.com
StarFlyer Adds Kitakyushu – Taipei Charters in 1Q23
Japanese carrier StarFlyer last week announced service resumption of international flights, initially scheduled as charter. In January and February 2023, the airline’s Airbus A320 will operate Kitakyushu – Taipei Taoyuan route. Service to operate on following dates from Taipei: 15JAN23, 20JAN23, 25JAN23, 30JAN23, 04FEB23, 09FEB23. Kitakyushu departure on:...
aeroroutes.com
SriLankan Airlines 1Q23 Australia Service Changes – 08DEC22
SriLankan Airlines in February and March 2023 plans service adjustment to Australia. For 5-week period from 17FEB23 to 25MAR23, the airline’s service to Sydney will be operating as Colombo – Melbourne – Sydney – Colombo triangle routing. UL621 CMB0100 – 1625MEL1755 – 1915SYD2030 – 0155+1CMB 333...
Comments / 0