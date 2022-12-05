Read full article on original website
Philippine Airlines Resumes Perth Service in late-March 2023
Philippine Airlines today (07DEC22) announced service resumption to Perth, previously scheduled to commence in late-March 2020. The airline previously operated Manila – Darwin – Perth route until August 2013. From 27MAR23, Airbus A321neo LR aircraft to operate Manila – Perth nonstop route 3 times weekly. PR223 MNL0005...
StarFlyer Adds Kitakyushu – Taipei Charters in 1Q23
Japanese carrier StarFlyer last week announced service resumption of international flights, initially scheduled as charter. In January and February 2023, the airline’s Airbus A320 will operate Kitakyushu – Taipei Taoyuan route. Service to operate on following dates from Taipei: 15JAN23, 20JAN23, 25JAN23, 30JAN23, 04FEB23, 09FEB23. Kitakyushu departure on:...
SriLankan Airlines 1Q23 Australia Service Changes – 08DEC22
SriLankan Airlines in February and March 2023 plans service adjustment to Australia. For 5-week period from 17FEB23 to 25MAR23, the airline’s service to Sydney will be operating as Colombo – Melbourne – Sydney – Colombo triangle routing. UL621 CMB0100 – 1625MEL1755 – 1915SYD2030 – 0155+1CMB 333...
Enter Air NW22 Dubai Operations
Polish carrier Enter Air in Northern winter 2022/23 season operates service to Dubai al Maktoum, with flights scheduled from Katowice, Poznan and Warsaw. Planned operation as follows. Katowice – Dubai al Maktoum 06JAN23 – 24FEB23 1 weekly 737-800 ENT7011 KTW0955 – 1625DWC 737 5. ENT7012 DWC1710 –...
Korean Air 1Q23 Sydney Aircraft Changes
Korean Air this week filed aircraft changes on Seoul Incheon – Sydney route, as the airline extends Boeing 777-300ER operation. The 777-300ER was previously scheduled from 08NOV22 to 31DEC22, however this is now extended to 25MAR23, the end of Northern winter 2022/23 season. KE401 ICN1845 – 0655+1SYD 77W D...
Air Canada rouge Adds Montreal – Fort McMurray Service From June 2023
Air Canada yesterday (06DEC22) announced new domestic route launch, where it schedules Montreal – Fort McMurray route in Northern summer 2023 season. This route will be operated by Air Canada rouge Airbus A319 aircraft, effective 20JUN23, 3 times weekly. AC1943 YUL0815 – 1038YMM 319 234. AC1942 YMM1205 –...
Porter Airlines Outlines Embraer E195-E2 Toronto Pearson Network From Feb 2023
Canadian carrier Porter from February 2023 is expanding operations, as it begins service to/from Toronto Pearson, with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. At Toronto Pearson, the airline will serve Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver. Reservation for these service opens on Thursday morning local time. Toronto – Montreal eff 02FEB23 3 daily...
Brussels Airlines Outlines CityJet CRJ900 Network in NS23
Brussels Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is adding CRJ900 aircraft to its service, operated by CityJet. General overview of the CRJ900 operating routes as follows. Selected routes will see CRJ900 operating in July/August only, or outside this period.
Air France Schedules One-Time 777-300ER Detroit Flight in Dec 2022
Air France later this month plans operational aircraft changes on Paris CDG – Detroit route, as the Skyteam member schedules 381-seater Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on one-time basis, replacing 777-200ER. The 777-300ER is scheduled to operate on 18DEC22. AF378 CDG1440 – 1745DTW 77W. AF377 DTW2105 – 1055+1CDG 77W.
Air North Outlines NS23 Toronto Operations
Canadian carrier Air North has outlined planned service to Toronto during Northern summer 2023 season. The seasonal service in 2023 is scheduled once weekly from 11MAY23 to 06OCT23, with Boeing 737-500 aircraft. Second weekly flight will be added in August 2023. Planned schedule for Whitehorse – Yellowknife – Toronto route as follows.
Singapore Airlines Adds Lufthansa Codeshare to Belgrade in 4Q22
Singapore Airlines since late-November 2022 expanded codeshare network to Serbia, through its Star Alliance partner Lufthansa. Initially SQ-coded flight number is being placed on Lufthansa service from Frankfurt. Service via Munich is scheduled to commence in first quarter of 2023. Singapore Airlines operated by Lufthansa. Frankfurt – Belgrade. Munich...
Saudia Expands Seoul Service From late-March 2023
Saudia in Northern summer 2023 season is expanding service to Korea, as overall frequency for Seoul increases from 3 to 4 weekly. From 27MAR23, the airline will operate nonstop service each from Jeddah and Riyadh, instead of existing Jeddah – Riyadh – Seoul Incheon routing. Jeddah – Seoul...
KLM Assumes Air France Amsterdam – Rennes Service in NS23
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is assuming Air France’s service on Amsterdam – Rennes route, with 1 daily flight scheduled from 26MAR23. KLM Cityhopper Embraer E175 aircraft will operate this route, instead of HOP! Embraer E170. KL1255 AMS1145 – 1320RNS E75 7. KL1255...
Azul Adds Sao Paulo Congonhas – Brasilia Service in NS23
Brasilian carrier Azul in Northern summer 2023 season is launching Sao Paulo Congonhas – Brasilia route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. From 26MAR23, the airline will operate 46 weekly flights with following schedule. AD6011 CGH0625 – 0815BSB 320 D. AD6000 CGH0855 – 1040BSB 320 67. AD6000 CGH0905...
Air France Adds Copa Airlines Codeshare Service to Ecuador From Dec 2022
Air France in early-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Copa Airlines, covering following service to/from Ecuador operated by the latter. The codeshare service went into effect since 01DEC22 (approximate). Air France operated by Copa Airlines. Panama City – Guayaquil. Panama City – Quito.
Flair Airlines Adds Calgary – Saskatoon Service From May 2023
Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand service to Saskatchewan, where the airline schedules Calgary – Saskatoon route. From 09MAY23, Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to operate 1 daily round-trip flight. F8570 YYC0905 – 1020YXE 7M8 D. F8571 YXE1105 – 1220YYC 7M8...
South African Airways Dec 2022 Regional Service Resumptions
South African Airways this month restores 2 regional routes, including Victoria Falls and Windhoek, with Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. Planned operation as follows. Johannesburg – Victoria Falls eff 01DEC22 6 weekly A319/320. SA040 JNB1050 – 1225VFA 32S x6. SA041 VFA1310 – 1450JNB 32S x6. Johannesburg –...
El Al Removes Planned 1Q23 Hong Kong Service Resumption
El Al Israel Airlines during the week of 07NOV22 filed schedule changes, which saw the removal of planned Tel Aviv – Hong Kong service resumption. The airline previously planned to resume this route on 04FEB23, with 787-8/-9 Dreamliner operates 3 times weekly. As of 06DEC22, the airline did not...
American Airlines Expands AerLingus Codeshare From Dec 2022
American Airlines starting this week is gradually expanding codeshare partnership with AerLingus, covering additional routes to/from Dublin. Following codeshare routes will be gradually introduced from 08DEC22 at earliest. American Airlines operated by AerLingus. Dublin – Bordeaux. Dublin – Budapest. Dublin – Dubrovnik. Dublin – Dusseldorf. Dublin...
Finnair NW23 Preliminary Intercontinental Network – 08DEC22
Finnair in November 2022 gradually filed operational schedule for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. As of 08DEC22, initial operations on intercontinental routes as follow. Further changes will be filed in the next few months. Copenhagen – Doha 1 daily A330. Helsinki – Bangkok. 1 daily A350. Helsinki...
