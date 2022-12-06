CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said if the weekend mimics Thursday, the community should expect a huge turnout at the Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo Friday and Saturday. “The Special Needs Rodeo is twice as big as we’ve seen in the past,” Gentry said Thursday. “We had to acquire three extra sets of bleachers to have for the students who came. Today’s event was for anyone with special needs or really for any students or community members who wanted to attend.” Gentry said he can’t thank the sponsors enough for making everything possible. “I love my community, and I love that...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO