Madison, AL

WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: 12th Avenue in Sheffield

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on 12th Avenue in Sheffield. The...
SHEFFIELD, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT-TV

Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County

For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall …. For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Winter Clothing Drive. A Huntsville realtor organization hosted a winter clothes drive to support the Downtown Rescue...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Redstone Arsenal gives Annual Update

Redstone Arsenal gave the public an update on its plans during an event hosted by the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce. Redstone Arsenal gave the public an update on its plans during an event hosted by the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce. Suspect in Custody in Death Investigation. The DeKalb County Sheriff's...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Stovehouse Gets into Holiday Spirit with Mrs. Claus

Huntsville's Stovehouse is getting into the holiday spirit. The venue is playing host to the Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley. It is a new Christmas event. Stovehouse Gets into Holiday Spirit with Mrs. Claus. Huntsville's Stovehouse is getting into the holiday spirit. The venue is playing host...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Comedian Aaron Weber talks growing up in Alabama ahead of Huntsville shows

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Montgomery native, Aaron Weber, is making his way back to Alabama for a few shows at Stand Up Live in Huntsville. Weber is known as a regular at the Grand Ole Opry and is the co-host of the podcast NATELAND. He’s bringing his humor to Stand Up Live December 9th and 10th. His show on the 8th sold out so if you’re thinking about going, you better get your tickets fast.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Florence Schools Announce Stuff the Bus Fundraiser

The Florence City School System is asking residents to help them fill an entire school bus with toys. Florence Schools Announce Stuff the Bus Fundraiser. The Florence City School System is asking residents to help them fill an entire school bus with toys. UNA Announces NUCOR Partnership. With this new...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Chief Talks Recruitment at Academy Graduation

Huntsville police welcomed a new police chief eight days ago and today, it added seven new officers to its ranks. Huntsville Chief Talks Recruitment at Academy Graduation. Huntsville police welcomed a new police chief eight days ago and today, it added seven new officers to its ranks. Winter Clothing Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Jesse Owens Tree Sapling

News 19 went to Danville Thursday to learn more about the English Oak that represents Owens' legacy. News 19 went to Danville Thursday to learn more about the English Oak that represents Owens' legacy. Winter Clothing Drive. A Huntsville realtor organization hosted a winter clothes drive to support the Downtown...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO Special Needs Rodeo sees record crowd; big rodeo weekend expected

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said if the weekend mimics Thursday, the community should expect a huge turnout at the Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo Friday and Saturday.   “The Special Needs Rodeo is twice as big as we’ve seen in the past,” Gentry said Thursday. “We had to acquire three extra sets of bleachers to have for the students who came. Today’s event was for anyone with special needs or really for any students or community members who wanted to attend.”   Gentry said he can’t thank the sponsors enough for making everything possible.   “I love my community, and I love that...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council recognizes sanitation department

CULLMAN, Ala. – At the Cullman City Council’s Monday meeting, Councilman Johnny Cook recognized the City of Cullman Sanitation Department for its growth in “leaps and bounds in our recycling program,” which earned the Alabama People Against a Littered State (PALS) Governor’s Award.   Said Cook, “We’re really proud of their accomplishments and where they’re going.”  Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson was introduced by Councilman Clint Hollingsworth, and a video highlighting last weekend’s Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting was shown.  Anderson encouraged the public to visit the Christkindlmarkt Dec. 9-11 at Festhalle where there will...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Seven Graduate from Huntsville Police Academy

The Huntsville Police Department celebrated the graduation of the 67th session academy Friday. The Huntsville Police Department celebrated the graduation of the 67th session academy Friday. Winter Clothing Drive. A Huntsville realtor organization hosted a winter clothes drive to support the Downtown Rescue Mission. New Tutoring Center Opens. Educating children...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

