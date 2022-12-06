Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Related
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: 12th Avenue in Sheffield
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on 12th Avenue in Sheffield. The...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
WHNT-TV
Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County
For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall …. For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Winter Clothing Drive. A Huntsville realtor organization hosted a winter clothes drive to support the Downtown Rescue...
WHNT-TV
Redstone Arsenal gives Annual Update
Redstone Arsenal gave the public an update on its plans during an event hosted by the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce. Redstone Arsenal gave the public an update on its plans during an event hosted by the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce. Suspect in Custody in Death Investigation. The DeKalb County Sheriff's...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
WHNT-TV
Stovehouse Gets into Holiday Spirit with Mrs. Claus
Huntsville's Stovehouse is getting into the holiday spirit. The venue is playing host to the Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley. It is a new Christmas event. Stovehouse Gets into Holiday Spirit with Mrs. Claus. Huntsville's Stovehouse is getting into the holiday spirit. The venue is playing host...
WAFF
Comedian Aaron Weber talks growing up in Alabama ahead of Huntsville shows
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Montgomery native, Aaron Weber, is making his way back to Alabama for a few shows at Stand Up Live in Huntsville. Weber is known as a regular at the Grand Ole Opry and is the co-host of the podcast NATELAND. He’s bringing his humor to Stand Up Live December 9th and 10th. His show on the 8th sold out so if you’re thinking about going, you better get your tickets fast.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville recycling company updates efforts to get back on schedule after major November delays
Delayed recycling collections left many residents in the Rocket City wondering what’s going on with the curbside collection recently. The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama says thanks to sanitation crews with the city of Huntsville and Madison County, they are caught back up — for now. The laundry...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WHNT-TV
Florence Schools Announce Stuff the Bus Fundraiser
The Florence City School System is asking residents to help them fill an entire school bus with toys. Florence Schools Announce Stuff the Bus Fundraiser. The Florence City School System is asking residents to help them fill an entire school bus with toys. UNA Announces NUCOR Partnership. With this new...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Chief Talks Recruitment at Academy Graduation
Huntsville police welcomed a new police chief eight days ago and today, it added seven new officers to its ranks. Huntsville Chief Talks Recruitment at Academy Graduation. Huntsville police welcomed a new police chief eight days ago and today, it added seven new officers to its ranks. Winter Clothing Drive.
WHNT-TV
Jesse Owens Tree Sapling
News 19 went to Danville Thursday to learn more about the English Oak that represents Owens' legacy. News 19 went to Danville Thursday to learn more about the English Oak that represents Owens' legacy. Winter Clothing Drive. A Huntsville realtor organization hosted a winter clothes drive to support the Downtown...
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
Huntsville spends $1 million to recruit people to live and work in the city
In this year's State of the City address, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said one of the greatest challenges facing the city is a shortage of workers. Huntsville leaders are working to fix that through a 1 million dollar campaign.
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
CCSO Special Needs Rodeo sees record crowd; big rodeo weekend expected
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said if the weekend mimics Thursday, the community should expect a huge turnout at the Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo Friday and Saturday. “The Special Needs Rodeo is twice as big as we’ve seen in the past,” Gentry said Thursday. “We had to acquire three extra sets of bleachers to have for the students who came. Today’s event was for anyone with special needs or really for any students or community members who wanted to attend.” Gentry said he can’t thank the sponsors enough for making everything possible. “I love my community, and I love that...
Cullman City Council recognizes sanitation department
CULLMAN, Ala. – At the Cullman City Council’s Monday meeting, Councilman Johnny Cook recognized the City of Cullman Sanitation Department for its growth in “leaps and bounds in our recycling program,” which earned the Alabama People Against a Littered State (PALS) Governor’s Award. Said Cook, “We’re really proud of their accomplishments and where they’re going.” Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson was introduced by Councilman Clint Hollingsworth, and a video highlighting last weekend’s Christmas in Cullman Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting was shown. Anderson encouraged the public to visit the Christkindlmarkt Dec. 9-11 at Festhalle where there will...
WHNT-TV
Seven Graduate from Huntsville Police Academy
The Huntsville Police Department celebrated the graduation of the 67th session academy Friday. The Huntsville Police Department celebrated the graduation of the 67th session academy Friday. Winter Clothing Drive. A Huntsville realtor organization hosted a winter clothes drive to support the Downtown Rescue Mission. New Tutoring Center Opens. Educating children...
WHNT-TV
Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
Comments / 0