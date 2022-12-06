Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
American Airlines Feb/Mar 2023 New York – Barcelona Aircraft Changes
American Airlines in the first quarter 2023 plans to operate Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on New York JFK – Barcelona route on limited-time basis, replacing the -200ER. From New York, the 777-300ER is scheduled daily from 22FEB23 to 04MAR23. Schedule below is effective 22FEB23 – 28FEB23. AA066 JFK1911 –...
aeroroutes.com
Sky Express Dec 2022 Athens – London Service Changes
Citing operational constraints during Christmas peak period at London Heathrow Airport, Greek carrier Sky Express will temporarily move Athens – London Heathrow service to Athens – London Luton, between 15DEC22 and 23DEC22. There will be revision to operating flight number, while schedule remains unchanged. The statement was issued...
aeroroutes.com
Etihad Resumes A380 London Service From July 2023
Etihad Airways in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume Airbus A380 scheduled operation, initially operating Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow route. The A380 will be operating EY011/012 service from 15JUL23, followed by EY019/020 from 01AUG23. EY011 AUH0205 – 0645LHR 388 D. EY019 AUH0830 – 1305LHR 388 D...
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Vancouver – Miami Frequency Changes
Air Canada in Northern summer 2023 season is maintaining Vancouver – Miami nonstop service, opened for reservation earlier this week. From 13MAY23 to 28OCT23, the Star Alliance member will operate 2 weekly flights for summer season, on board Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. AC1034 YVR0820 – 1706MIA 7M8 46...
aeroroutes.com
Akasa Air Adds Lucknow Service From late-Dec 2022
Indian carrier Akasa Air in late-December 2022 is adding service to Lucknow, with flights from Bangalore and Mumbai scheduled. Bangalore – Lucknow eff 25DEC22 1 daily 737 MAX 8. QP1360 BLR0740 – 1015LKO 7M8 D. QP1361 LKO1630 – 1905BLR 7M8 D. Mumbai – Lucknow eff 25DEC22 1...
aeroroutes.com
Finnair NW23 Preliminary Intercontinental Network – 08DEC22
Finnair in November 2022 gradually filed operational schedule for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. As of 08DEC22, initial operations on intercontinental routes as follow. Further changes will be filed in the next few months. Copenhagen – Doha 1 daily A330. Helsinki – Bangkok. 1 daily A350. Helsinki...
aeroroutes.com
StarFlyer Adds Kitakyushu – Taipei Charters in 1Q23
Japanese carrier StarFlyer last week announced service resumption of international flights, initially scheduled as charter. In January and February 2023, the airline’s Airbus A320 will operate Kitakyushu – Taipei Taoyuan route. Service to operate on following dates from Taipei: 15JAN23, 20JAN23, 25JAN23, 30JAN23, 04FEB23, 09FEB23. Kitakyushu departure on:...
aeroroutes.com
Flair Airlines Adds Calgary – Saskatoon Service From May 2023
Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand service to Saskatchewan, where the airline schedules Calgary – Saskatoon route. From 09MAY23, Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to operate 1 daily round-trip flight. F8570 YYC0905 – 1020YXE 7M8 D. F8571 YXE1105 – 1220YYC 7M8...
aeroroutes.com
Aleutian Airways Begins Anchorage – Dutch Harbor Service From Nov 2022
Aleutian Airways in mid-November 2022 launched scheduled service on Anchorage – Unalaska/Dutch Harbor route, on board Saab 2000 aircraft. First flight inaugurated on 16NOV22, scheduled once daily on weekdays with following schedule. VC1101 ANC0715 – 0945DUT S20 x67. VC1102 DUT1045 – 1300ANC S20 x67. Aleutian Airways is...
aeroroutes.com
AirAsia X Moves Hawaii Service Resumption to 3Q23
AirAsia X on its web booking system is displaying revised service resumption to Hawaii, based on available flights for reservation. The airline tentatively lists Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai – Honolulu service from 01JUL23, although only highest fare category is available for booking. The airline tentatively schedules 4...
aeroroutes.com
Virgin Atlantic NS23 Operation Changes – 10DEC22
Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed changes to its Northern summer 2023 operation, effective 26MAR23. Latest service adjustment as follows. Edinburgh – Orlando eff 21JUN23 Seasonal service operated 397-seater A350-1000XWB, replaces A330-300. 2 weekly flights. London Heathrow – Atlanta A350-1000XWB continues to operate 1...
aeroroutes.com
RusLine Expands Naryan-Mar Service in 1Q23
Russian carrier RusLine in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service at Naryan-Mar, where the airline schedules 8 routes, with CRJ100/200. Naryan-Mar – Moscow Zhukovsky eff 02JAN23 2 weekly. Naryan-Mar – St. Petersburg eff 02JAN23 3 weekly. Naryan-Mar – Syktyvkar – Kazan eff 02JAN23 2 weekly...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air 1Q23 Sydney Aircraft Changes
Korean Air this week filed aircraft changes on Seoul Incheon – Sydney route, as the airline extends Boeing 777-300ER operation. The 777-300ER was previously scheduled from 08NOV22 to 31DEC22, however this is now extended to 25MAR23, the end of Northern winter 2022/23 season. KE401 ICN1845 – 0655+1SYD 77W D...
aeroroutes.com
Flynas Adds Madinah – Cairo Service From Dec 2022
Saudi low-cost carrier flynas earlier this month launched new route to Egypt, where the airline inaugurated Madinah – Cairo route on 02DEC22. The airline’s Airbus A320neo aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly. XY576 MED1820 – 1915CAI 32N x467. XY575 CAI1435 – 1730MED 32N x467.
aeroroutes.com
Air Malta NS23 Network Additions
Air Malta in Northern summer 2023 season is adding 4 routes, including service resumptions to Naples, Palermo and Tel Aviv. Planned operation as follows. Malta – Naples eff 27MAR23 3 weekly A320neo (Last served until September 2019) KM674 MLA1040 – 1155NAP 32N 3. KM674 MLA1320 – 1435NAP 32N...
aeroroutes.com
French Bee 1Q23 Tahiti Seasonal Service Adjustment
French Bee in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting service to French Polynesia, a routine seasonal adjustment. From 20JAN23 to 12MAR23, the airline’s Paris Orly – San Francisco – Papeete routing will be reduced from 3 to 2 weekly. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft operates this route. BF710...
aeroroutes.com
American Airlines NS23 Intercontinental Network Changes – 10DEC22
American Airlines during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed intercontinental network changes for Northern summer 2023 season. Note most of changes listed below is based on schedule comparison 03DEC22 vs 10DEC22, unless otherwise stated. Selected service has been listed and available for reservation prior to the airline’s announcement...
aeroroutes.com
Philippine Airlines Adds Borongan Service From late-Dec 2022
Philippine Airlines later this month is adding new domestic service from Cebu, where it schedules Cebu – Borongan nonstop flight, with PAL Express Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. Two weekly flights will be scheduled from 19DEC22. PR2651 CEB1105 – 1200BPA DH8 15. PR2652 BPA1230 – 1330CEB DH8 15.
Comments / 0