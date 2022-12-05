Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
boonecountydailynews.com
Food Finders to be at Ivy Tech Today
Ivy Tech Lafayette will host the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry on the college’s southside campus at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6. The Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food, including fresh produce, an assortment of frozen item, essential non-perishable items, and breads to people in need. This...
boonecountydailynews.com
Gregerson Named Chairman of the Board for Federal Home Loan Bank
The Farmers Bank has announced the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Board of Directors has elected Karen Gregerson as Chair of the Board and Robert Fisher as Vice Chair of the Board, each for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2024. Since 2016, Karen...
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
boonecountydailynews.com
Tracker Factor Works Both Ways for the Customer and Frankfort Utilities
On your utility bill that you receive every month, there is an item called the “tracker factor” which can help or hinder that bill. However, most people don’t understand it or know what it is. “We purchase our power from IMPA (Indiana Municipal Power Agency) and it’s...
FedEx Supply Chain closing Indianapolis facility, cutting jobs
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is closing its facility at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis. The company is moving that work to a third-party provider at a different location. There are currently 179 people employed at the facility. Worker reductions are set to begin Jan. 31, 2023. Approximately 85...
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette Region announces 7 new development projects
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The goal of the 7 projects announced Wednesday is to improve quality of life and stimulate economic development in the region. Members of Greater Lafayette Commerce, local elected officials and leaders from Purdue University and Ivy Tech gathered to announce and celebrate the new projects which include the following:
Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator
An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory. In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny […] The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
boonecountydailynews.com
Two Hour Delay For Many Schools
Current Publishing
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
boonecountydailynews.com
Area Towns Get CCMG Funds
Nobody from Clinton County, including Frankfort, received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects Tuesday through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. According to Clinton County Commissioners President Justin Brewer, the reason Frankfort received no money is because they...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: Major Storm & The Historic Temperature Drop of December 7-8, 1927
From the 7th to the 8th, the temperature fell from 55° to 3° at West Lafayette as an Arctic cold front blasted through with strong winds. This occurred after 1-2” of rainfall on the 7th. At Rensselaer, the temperature fell from 53° to 3°, at Kokomo 55° to 5°, Crawfordsville went from 56° to 6°, Wheatfield crashed from 52° to 0° & Whitestown 54° to 4°. Southeast of Indianapolis as Rushville, the mercury went from an astonishing 65° to 6° in 24 hours.
casscountyonline.com
Logansport awarded $750K through Community Crossings for S. Cicott Street project
Today, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Logansport is receiving $751,727.50, for a project...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County Family YMCA Announces Rebranding in 2023
Clinton County Family YMCA is excited to announce a brand new name, branding, and logo as they set themselves up for a successful future. Beginning January 1, 2023, the Clinton County Family YMCA will become CORE Community Center. “After almost 30 years of partnership with the national YMCA organization, we...
boonecountydailynews.com
Closings, Cancellations & Delays 7:30 A.M. December 7
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
