Daily Collegian
Matt Cross’ career night falls short in loss to UMass Lowell
After falling behind early, the Massachusetts men’s basketball team needed a hero to step up in the absence of point guard Noah Fernandes. Matt Cross answered the call with 17 points and four steals in the second half. It wasn’t enough as the Minutemen fell 85-80 to UMass Lowell at home on Thursday.
Daily Collegian
Penalties plague UMass in 2-1 loss against Merrimack
The Massachusetts hockey team lost to Merrimack for the second time this season on Wednesday night, largely due to 25 penalty minutes. The Minutemen (7-6-3, 3-6-1 Hockey East) were plagued by the penalty kill due to it draining momentum from the offense and forced No. 13 UMass to play on its heels for a large portion of the game.
Daily Collegian
UMass loses to Merrimack 2-1 in the Mullins Center
The Massachusetts hockey team failed to put offense together after the first period, falling to Merrimack 2-1 on Wednesday. Taylor Makar continued his tear through college hockey against the Warriors (12-4-0, 8-2-0 Hockey East). Makar was the one to open up scoring for UMass (7-6-3, 3-6-1 HEA). After Kenny Connors passed the puck to Makar, he tapped it in to make a 1-0 game early in the night.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 8: Pope Francis defeats Holyoke, Cam Vedovelli scores 17 points to lead Cardinals
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Pope Francis got its first win of the season on Thursday night with a win, 60-49, over Holyoke. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Spa Catholic Boys Basketball Wins Mike Beson Memorial Tournament
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Central Catholic boys’ basketball team kicked off their season on a strong note last week, winning a pair of games to capture the Mike Beson Memorial Tournament Championship on Nov. 26. The Saints opened the tournament, and their 2022-23 season, with a 55-39...
Daily Collegian
Learning to love UMass’ public pianos
You can also listen to this article on the Nothing/Unsaid Op/Ed podcast. I’ve had more than a few weekend breakfasts ruined at Hampshire Dining Commons. Over a plate of pancakes and Hamp’s fine variety of fruit offerings — cantaloupe and honeydew melon — I’d typically spend my Sunday mornings writing this very column. My soundtrack? A choppy, grating rendition of “Für Elise” echoing downstairs, over, and over and over again.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Longtime Saratoga-based Chiropractor David Gabay to Retire
SARATOGA SPRINGS — After over 40 years as a practicing chiropractor, Dr. David Gabay is calling it a career at the end of the year. Gabay, who is based in Saratoga Springs, has run his own practice since 1982, and has also worked with collegiate, professional, and Olympic athletes among many other highlights. He said he first took an interest in chiropractics after a bicycle accident in his early teen years.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Upstate New York Club Adds 2 Great Country Shows In 2023
It is still December and we have yet to cross over into the new year, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year of shows!. One word describes the past 12 months of Country shows: EPIC! And guess what? 2023 is pacing to be just as awesome.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
westernmassnews.com
Diocese of Springfield announces new Catholic schools superintendent
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new leader has been named for the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Springfield. On Wednesday, the diocese announced that Maria Wagner will begin the role of superintendent no later than mid-April. She most recently was principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School in Hollywood, FL....
whdh.com
Springfield woman wins lottery’s Lucky For Life prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22. Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of...
Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants
Have you ever taken a chance on a restaurant that might have looked a little run-down but turned out to have some of the best food you've ever tasted? Only In Your State found the following restaurants and despite their exterior, feature some delicious meals.
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
New state law on student suspensions will require changes in Westfield handbooks
WESTFIELD — School administrators were not pleased when they presented for a vote by the School Committee new required state changes to school suspensions that needed to be added to the school handbooks. “This new legislation was passed by the state Legislature without consulting [the state Department of Elementary...
Nasal dryness and dripping: Albany ENT talks solutions ‘Live at 9’
'Tis the season for cold weather ear, nose, and throat issues. News10's Stephanie Rivas sat down with Dr. Gavin Setzen, President of Albany ENT & Allergy Services, to discuss solutions to some of the most common symptoms, from dryness to dripping.
Wanted felon runs from Springfield Police after crash
Springfield police are looking for a wanted felon out of New York who they say evaded police after a crash in Springfield.
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
