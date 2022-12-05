ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

New York Post

Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county. The lawsuit filed late Friday by Lake centers on long lines and other difficulties that people experienced while voting on Election Day in Maricopa County. The challenge filed in Maricopa County Superior Court also alleges hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast, but there’s no evidence that’s true. Lake has refused to acknowledge that...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Kansas Reflector

Near record-high numbers of young people voted in the midterms, signaling a possible shift

The November 2022 midterms have come and gone, but there are potential lasting implications that could influence the next election season. One is that young people, aged 18 to 29, had one of the highest voter turnouts in a midterm election in recent history, according to our early analysis. Specifically, an estimated 27% of eligible voters in […] The post Near record-high numbers of young people voted in the midterms, signaling a possible shift appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

