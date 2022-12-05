Read full article on original website
RNC, Arizona AG nominee file lawsuit contesting certified results, point to 'errors and inaccuracies'
Arizona Republican attorney general nominee Abraham Hamadeh and the RNC have refiled their lawsuit alleging incompetence and voting irregularities impacted the election results.
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county. The lawsuit filed late Friday by Lake centers on long lines and other difficulties that people experienced while voting on Election Day in Maricopa County. The challenge filed in Maricopa County Superior Court also alleges hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast, but there’s no evidence that’s true. Lake has refused to acknowledge that...
Near record-high numbers of young people voted in the midterms, signaling a possible shift
The November 2022 midterms have come and gone, but there are potential lasting implications that could influence the next election season. One is that young people, aged 18 to 29, had one of the highest voter turnouts in a midterm election in recent history, according to our early analysis. Specifically, an estimated 27% of eligible voters in […] The post Near record-high numbers of young people voted in the midterms, signaling a possible shift appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
