Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
Cape Gazette
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Cape Gazette
First Baptist Church plans to be discussed Dec. 13
First Baptist Church in Lewes announced plans to build a new 14,000-square-foot worship and education center and site improvements on its property at the corner of Kings Highway at Baybreeze Drive. A public hearing and possible recommendation to Lewes Mayor and City Council regarding the site plan is set for...
Cape Gazette
Lefty’s gives $5,000 to local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday
Lefty’s Alleys and Eats decided that for Giving Tuesday this year they would give back to local nonprofit organizations that seem to give the most to the community. While Lefty’s received more than 200 submissions, 10 lucky groups were selected to receive a donation and a night of delicious food, great drinks and entertaining games. A total of $5,000 was donated, as each nonprofit received $500.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth to vote on demolition, outdoor dining code changes
After months of discussion and multiple revisions, Rehoboth Beach officials are expected to vote on changes to city code related to demolitions and outdoor dining on public space. The votes are expected to take place during the commissioner meeting Friday, Dec. 16. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners reviewed the...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish Head to host party for 20th poetry prize Dec. 10
Dogfish Head will host the presentation party for its 20th annual poetry prize at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at the brewery’s Tasting Room 511 Chestnut St., Milton. Readings will be given by Susan Rothbard of New Jersey and Anne Yarbrough of Delaware prior to the announcement of the 2022 winner.
Cape Gazette
Apple Electric’s lights are a 22-year tradition
As the holidays creep around the corner, simple hometown traditions are flooding back to put locals in the holiday spirit. For the past 22 years, Apple Electric’s light display is one of the Christmas staples everyone looks forward to seeing every year. Some would say Apple’s light display gives off the heartwarming hometown feel, one that can only be found in Rehoboth Beach.
The Dispatch
OC Couple Donates $250,000 To AGH
Doris and Joseph Aiello recently made a generous gift of $250,000 to the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Longtime residents of the Baltimore area, the couple has semi-retired and spends the majority of the year in Ocean City. The couple recognizes the important role the community hospital plays in supporting the health and wellbeing of the Eastern Shore community and visitors alike. The Aiellos’ donation will assist Atlantic General Hospital with its ongoing mission to provide accessible, high-quality care to every patient they serve.
Ocean City Today
The convention that keeps on growing is back.
Ocean City Comic Con and its own universe of out-of-this-world characters will return for its fifth year on Saturday at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City. Also returning to this celebration will be the panels and events that have led to the gathering’s exponential growth. Among these will be the Nightmare and Dayscreams SFX panel led by Eastern Shore native Michele Clauser.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Fire Department adds committee to help neighbors in need
A newly formed committee of the Lewes Fire Department has been established to lend support to local families who are victims of large-loss fires. H2O, Helping Hands Operation, will provide basic necessities, gift cards for food and clothing and moral support to those who find themselves in the unfortunate situation of losing their home and belongings.
Cape Gazette
Caroling on the Circle brings smiles and food to less fortunate
Spirits will be brighter – and cupboards packed a bit tighter – this holiday season thanks to the generosity of the Sussex County community. Some 300 carolers gathered in downtown Georgetown for the 39th annual Caroling on the Circle event Dec. 5, to sing in the Christmas season and help those less fortunate.
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature
It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men. The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents. In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Compassionate Friends to hold candle-lighting service Dec. 11
The Lighthouse Chapter of the Compassionate Friends will participate in the annual worldwide candle-lighting service to remember children who have passed away at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach. This service transcends all ethnic, cultural, religious and political boundaries, and...
Cape Gazette
St. Peter’s sets Longest Night service Dec. 21
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes invites everyone to its Longest Night service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21. Each year around Dec. 21, the Earth’s northern pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun, creating the shortest day and longest night for those in the northern hemisphere. At the same time, many folks who are going through trying times of loss and grief may feel disconnected from the joyful spirit of the season. Feeling out of sync with holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s compounds feelings of isolation and sadness. Perhaps it is the first Christmas since the loss of a loved one or the anniversary of their passing. Maybe a long-term relationship has failed or a job has been lost. In the midst of all the holiday frenzy, some feel left out as they endure the long night of the soul.
Cape Gazette
Magnificent Mamas to kick off women’s wellness luncheons Dec. 14
Specializing in women's wellness as a holistic healthcare practitioner for over 29 years, Elizabeth Sanchez, founded the Magnificent Mamas Collective in response to the community's need to learn more about holistic ways of approaching the mental health and wellness of women at all ages and stages of life. The Magnificent...
Cape Gazette
La Vida Hospitality initiative to distribute bikes for local kids
Creating connections and lending a helping hand are the cornerstone of La Vida Hospitality and its Be Involved initiative. Four years ago, Be Involved Director Kathy McDonald and catering chef Steve Carey began collecting funds to donate bikes to children in the local community during the holiday season. It was a small and personally meaningful effort that has grown over the years.
Cape Gazette
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary flies flags for Delaware Day
The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club received a Rotary District grant to purchase nearly 100 Delaware flags to fly at locations in Georgetown and Millsboro to commemorate Delaware Day, Dec. 7, when Delaware became the First State to ratify the U.S. Constitution on that date in 1787, establishing a new nation. Flags...
