disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneytips.com

The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store

Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
disneyfoodblog.com

We’ve Eaten at Every Restaurant in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. These Are the BEST.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is best known for exciting roller coasters and immersive, themed lands. But that doesn’t mean you should sleep on the EATS in this park! At the very least, you’ll need the fuel to get you from Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to Rise of the Resistance to Tower of Terror to Slinky Dog Dash…you get the picture. 😉
disneyfoodblog.com

Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Reason.com

Is Florida Giving Up Its Fight Against 'Woke' Disney?

Less than eight months after Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a public feud with Disney, Florida's state government is reportedly backing down from its confrontation with the House of Mouse. State lawmakers are preparing to reverse legislation passed in April that would have stripped Disney of its special tax status and...
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
WDW News Today

New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World

The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World

Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
disneytips.com

Here’s Why You Should (Still) Stay on Property at Walt Disney World

Disney fans are gearing up for several changes that could be coming soon to Disney Parks and Resorts with Bob Iger reinstated as CEO of the company. While no major changes have been confirmed so far, fans have been looking back toward the “old days,” and remembering favorite amenities and experiences that have been removed from Disney Parks for years now.

