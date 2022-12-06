Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
Disney World Cast Members Planning Large Protest Following Failed Raise Negotiations: REPORT
Walt Disney World Cast Members are reportedly organizing a "large protest" for Wednesday (Nov. 30). According to a Nov. 2 Facebook post from the Local 737 Orlando Hotel and Restaurant Workers Movement, after making "very little progress" in their wage negotiations with Disney, Cast Members in the union are planning a possible protest.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
Disney World Guest Jumps Off Ride To Hang Out With Animatronics, And There's Video
A guest decided to get up close and personal with some Disney World animatronics. A little too close.
disneyfoodblog.com
We’ve Eaten at Every Restaurant in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. These Are the BEST.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is best known for exciting roller coasters and immersive, themed lands. But that doesn’t mean you should sleep on the EATS in this park! At the very least, you’ll need the fuel to get you from Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to Rise of the Resistance to Tower of Terror to Slinky Dog Dash…you get the picture. 😉
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
Is Florida Giving Up Its Fight Against 'Woke' Disney?
Less than eight months after Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a public feud with Disney, Florida's state government is reportedly backing down from its confrontation with the House of Mouse. State lawmakers are preparing to reverse legislation passed in April that would have stripped Disney of its special tax status and...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
WDW News Today
New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World
The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The New Iger Era is Here, Magic Keys Came and Went, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Begins!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 4th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. So much has happened while we were away, catch up with the latest Disney Parks news on ParskcCenter!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
disneytips.com
Here’s Why You Should (Still) Stay on Property at Walt Disney World
Disney fans are gearing up for several changes that could be coming soon to Disney Parks and Resorts with Bob Iger reinstated as CEO of the company. While no major changes have been confirmed so far, fans have been looking back toward the “old days,” and remembering favorite amenities and experiences that have been removed from Disney Parks for years now.
Mom's Story of 'Almost Dying' on Epcot's 'Soarin' Ride Is LOL Funny
This honestly could've happened to anyone.
Comments / 0