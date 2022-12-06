Read full article on original website
Related
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Disney Sued Over Genie+ System
The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to lawsuits, and it seems they’ll now have to face another one. Disney is currently involved in 2 lawsuits (one related to Disneyland and another related to Disney World) about its Park Pass system. Lawsuits have also been brought against Disney in relation to the Rise of the Resistance ride design and even movie releases. But now a huge Disney system is the subject of a lawsuit — this time, it’s all about Genie+.
WDW News Today
‘Skip the Straw’ Signs Start Appearing Around Walt Disney World
On the Walt Disney Company website, it says, “The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship goes back to our founding nearly 100 years ago.” Four years ago, Disney Parks stopped automatically giving out plastic straws and lids, to reduce single-use plastic usage, and made them available by request only. Now, we’ve started seeing signs appearing throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that say “Skip the Straw.”
Some Disney employees were so shocked by CEO Bob Iger's return they suspected an email announcement was a scam
Bob Iger, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was reinstated as CEO by the Walt Disney Co. board as they showed ex-CEO Bob Chapek the door.
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek will reportedly walk away with at least $23 million
Bob Chapek was abruptly ousted over the weekend and replaced by Bob Iger, who led Disney for 15 years. But Chapek won't be leaving empty-handed.
Disney World's Splash Mountain will officially close in January to become a new ride based on 'The Princess and the Frog'
Disney is remodeling Splash Mountain to no longer be based on "Song of the South," a 1946 film criticized for it's depiction of racial stereotypes.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
Bob Iger To Reverse Bob Chapek's Unpopular Cost-Cutting Focus At Disney
Disney shook the entertainment industry with the announcement that former CEO Bob Iger has returned to that role, replacing his successor Bob Chapek, who served in that capacity starting in 2020 and was personally appointed by Iger. Making the news even more shocking is the fact that Disney renewed its contract with Chapek in June — which would otherwise have expired in July — for another three years (via CNN). Though the two men have reportedly been feuding for some time, it was hard to know exactly how which areas Iger would focus on in his initial restructuring of the media giant. Now, thanks to a new memo from Iger which was sent to Disney employees, we now know some of the course corrections the returning CEO has planned.
Disney's Battle With Florida Over ‘Don't Say Gay’ May Be Coming To An End, Possibly Thanks To Bob Iger’s Return
Florida may be reconsidering the plan to end the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
disneyfoodblog.com
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
disneytips.com
What’s An E Ticket Ride, And Are They Coming Back to Disney Parks?
The phrase “E Ticket ride” has become ubiquitous amongst fans of the Disney Parks, and indeed of theme parks in general. When we call something an “E Ticket,” people know we’re talking about the newest, biggest, most exciting, most thrilling, and most popular attractions. These are the rides that people run to at rope drop, and for which they’ll stand in a two-hour line.
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
Amazon refused to refund a customer who received putty-filled fake graphics card
WTF?! Not for the first time, a large retailer refused to refund a customer after sending them a useless object instead of the PC component they purchased. On this occasion, Amazon sent a Canada-based buyer an RTX 3060 Ti that turned out to be a fake card stuffed with a putty-like substance. The company said it wouldn't hand over a refund until the "correct" item had been returned to its warehouse.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
disneytips.com
The History Behind Walt Disney’s First Park (And No, It Wasn’t Disneyland!)
Disneyland wasn’t Walt Disney‘s first Park. Sure, it was the first Park he built that Guests could actually walk around in, and it’s widely regarded as the first theme park, ever, but before Disneyland even reached the planning stages Walt was focused on an entirely different park.
Universal Studios Florida Is Going All-In On Minions With A New Attraction And More
Universal Studios Florida already has one Minions attraction, but another is one the way.
WDW News Today
NAPA Now Sponsoring Fast & Furious: Supercharged in Universal Studios Florida
NAPA Auto Parts is now the official sponsor of Fast & Furious: Supercharged in Universal Studios Florida. The infamous ride is part of Universal’s Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood but stands alone at Universal Studios Florida. The NAPA logo has been spray painted in white on the brick...
Comments / 0