NESN

Ex-Patriots OC Believes This Is ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones

The New England Patriots’ offensive line has struggled this season. Matt Patricia’s play-calling has been simplistic and predictable. But one prominent former Patriots assistant doesn’t believe either of those factors has been the greatest impediment to Mac Jones’ Year 2 success. Charlie Weis, the offensive coordinator...
MINNESOTA STATE
NESN

Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch

At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
NESN

Why Patriots Players Are Buying Hype On This Coaching Prospect

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last month, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared his annual list of young, rising coaches to watch for future coordinator or head-coaching roles, and four Patriots staffers made the cut. Three of the names — linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, tight ends coach Nick Caley and defensive...
MICHIGAN STATE
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

