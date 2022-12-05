A popular restaurant has returned after fire destroyed it two years ago.Photo bySyed F Hashemi/UnsplashonUnsplash. There are all kinds of obstacles restaurants must face in order to be successful. Many restaurants will eventually succumb to one, if not several, of these hurdles, which in the end may lead to the restaurant shutting down. However, few hurdles can lead to the shuttering of a food establishment as quickly as a fire. A widespread fire has the power to completely cripple the establishment, and unlike other businesses, which may be able to relocate easily, that is not the case with a restaurant and its reliance on a functional kitchen setup (not to mention all the paperwork and licenses a restaurant must follow in order to operate). One local restaurant owner, which hails from New Jersey, experienced firsthand just how damaging a fire can be. And yet, with some time and perseverance, the owner is now returning to the Tucson food scene as he re-opens what had previously been destroyed.

