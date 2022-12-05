ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Greyson F

Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix

A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s winter street fair returns for 53rd year; what you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Live music, art and other big traditions are back in Tucson as the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair returns. Organizers say they’re expecting more than 300,000 people to come out this year. This event is also a big deal for the city’s economy, the many vendors and the nearby businesses.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

12 Tucson (and Arizona) experiences to gift this holiday season

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2021 and updated in 2022. With the holiday season in full swing and the end of the year quickly approaching, it can be a little overwhelming to find the perfect present for loved ones. If a present from a big box store isn't cutting it this year, here is a list of 12 local and Arizona-based experiences to gift to native Tucsonans, those flocking here for the holiday season, or even yourself. 🎁
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By Fire

A popular restaurant has returned after fire destroyed it two years ago.Photo bySyed F Hashemi/UnsplashonUnsplash. There are all kinds of obstacles restaurants must face in order to be successful. Many restaurants will eventually succumb to one, if not several, of these hurdles, which in the end may lead to the restaurant shutting down. However, few hurdles can lead to the shuttering of a food establishment as quickly as a fire. A widespread fire has the power to completely cripple the establishment, and unlike other businesses, which may be able to relocate easily, that is not the case with a restaurant and its reliance on a functional kitchen setup (not to mention all the paperwork and licenses a restaurant must follow in order to operate). One local restaurant owner, which hails from New Jersey, experienced firsthand just how damaging a fire can be. And yet, with some time and perseverance, the owner is now returning to the Tucson food scene as he re-opens what had previously been destroyed.
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

55 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Dec. 8-11 ❄️📚🎅

Several holiday favorites make their return this weekend and we can hardly wait. Among them: the Fourth Avenue Street Fair will take over the historic street for three days with hundreds of artists, and both the Winterhaven Festival of Lights and Tohono Chul's light show kick off this Saturday. You'll...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Where to find tamales in Tucson this holiday season

For many, tamales are synonymous with the holiday season. But tamales require a lot of work and technique learned over years of practice. Not everyone has the bandwidth to make them — so let’s explore where we can get tamales in Tucson. The most reliable places to get...
TUCSON, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Tucson

Check out these amazing New Year’s events Tucson has to offer. There’s no better way to ring in the new year than by checking out one of these hot functions around the city. We’ve gone around town and gathered all the best parties and celebrations on New Year’s...
TUCSON, AZ
Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

2022 Christmas at the Empire Ranch

This Saturday, December 10, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Empire Ranch Foundation welcomes guests to its annual Christmas at the Empire Ranch event in Sonoita. The four hours of festivities include time to stroll, marvel at the decorated Empire Ranch House, sip a bit of holiday cheer, and engage in retail therapy shopping for unique, cowboy-esque gifts. A $10 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
SONOITA, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Off the Vine returns to Oro Valley in February

The ninth annual Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival will pour the state’s best vino from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley. It is hosted by the Arizona Wine Growers Association and sponsored by ArizonaWines.com. Local eateries, artists and live music will also be featured.
ORO VALLEY, AZ

