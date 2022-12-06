Read full article on original website
The Characters of Battle Of Olympus: An Intro to The Gods
Hello everyone! In this article, we wanted to discuss some of the characters you will encounter in our game. Today, we’ll introduce you to Zeus, Hades and Metis. We will even share a brief a history lesson on the background of these characters and their roles in Battle Of Olympus so sit back, relax and enjoy.
The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer
With all the stories of layoffs and general tech industry malaise, I think it's time for a bit of a reminder of how far we have come. So here is an origin story, or, what would have been an origin story. Because I have a bit of a dirty secret to share. I am not a rock-star developer. Or much of a developer at all.
The Noonification: FTX: The Greatest Crypto Magic Trick in the World 🪄 (12/9/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How I Live Stream My Brain with Amazon IVS,...
How I Live Stream My Brain with Amazon IVS, a Muse Headband and React
Earlier this year, I created a really fun project that I called "Brain. to the Cloud" where I saved my brain data to the cloud while playing. Call of Duty so that I could analyze the relationship between my. cognitive function and video game performance. I wrote up a three-part.
THE GIANT LOVERS
The Food of the Gods and how it came to Earth by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE GIANT LOVERS. Now it chanced in the days when Caterham was campaigning against the Boom-children before the General Election that was—amidst the most tragic and terrible circumstances—to bring him into power, that the giant Princess, that Serene Highness whose early nutrition had played so great a part in the brilliant career of Doctor Winkles, had come from the kingdom of her father to England, on an occasion that was deemed important. She was affianced for reasons of state to a certain Prince—and the wedding was to be made an event of international significance. There had arisen mysterious delays. Rumour and Imagination collaborated in the story and many things were said. There were suggestions of a recalcitrant Prince who declared he would not be made to look like a fool—at least to this extent. People sympathised with him. That is the most significant aspect of the affair.
“I Am Pushing The Boundaries Of Art and Tech”, Jay Rosen On Bridging Art And Technology
The Gainesville-based American artist and software developer is the founder of Mirror Vision NFT Gallery, a five-story glass building(70,29) located in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley. Jay Rosen has a visible footprint in the worlds of art and technology. In 2021, he was commissioned to design two NFT galleries for the...
