Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
ETOnline.com
Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Dead at 62
Ronnie Turner, the second of Tina Turner's four children, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday that referred to him as her "best friend." "My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge soul highly spiritual my husband...
ETOnline.com
Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs
Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world. The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the...
ETOnline.com
Becky G Is Engaged to Sebastian Lletget -- See the Proposal Pics
Begin the party planning! Becky G announced on Friday she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget. "Our spot forever. 🤍," the 25-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with three photos from their sunset proposal, with Lletget, an FC Dallas soccer player, down on one knee at the edge of an ocean pier. He also posted the same photos and caption to his own account.
ETOnline.com
Josh Lucas Talks 'Yellowstone,' Reveals Why His Son Called Him a 'Fool' During Set Visit (Exclusive)
Josh Lucas' role on Yellowstone doesn't earn him enough cool points to avoid being roasted by his son. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the 51-year-old actor, who recalled a hilarious on-set mishap when his 10-year-old son, Noah, visited him at work. While Noah "knows Yellowstone is a big success and...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post
Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.
ETOnline.com
Mariah Carey Sings Duet with Daughter Monroe at Christmas Concert in Toronto
Concertgoers at Mariah Carey's show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were in for a special treat Friday night when she brought her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, to the stage. In video posted by a fan on YouTube, Carey introduced Monroe -- twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom Carey shares...
Fans Are Eating Up "Bones And All" In Their Initial Reactions To The Film
Fans are eating it up; well, most of them...
ETOnline.com
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Engaged to Boyfriend Mete Kobal
He said yes! Say Yes to the Dress star, Rande Fenoli announced his engagement to boyfriend Mete Kobal. "YES! It’s Official! We’re Engaged!! @metekobal We’re so in love! Thank you so much @marcyblum @clanegessel @marmaranyc @the_jewelry_box_downtown 🥰❤️💕🥳🎊🎈🍾🎉," Fenoli captioned the picture that shows him and Kobal flashing their rings for the camera as they rock matching suit jackets.
ETOnline.com
Gayle King Weighs In on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal
Gayle King can describe the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal at Good Morning America with five words -- "very messy and very sloppy." The 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the romance during her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen brought...
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin and Martin Short During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue
Steve Martin and Martin Short had one very special guest in the building, during their Saturday Night Live monologue. Martin, 77, and Short, 72, each made their return to Studio 8-H for season 48 of the sketch comedy series. The duo opened their set by reflecting on their numerous hosting gigs.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script
..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
ETOnline.com
James Cameron Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio Was Almost Not Cast in 'Titanic' (Exclusive)
While Kate Winslet is making headlines for her record-setting underwater scenes in Avatar: The Way of Water, the film is also getting attention for the fact that it reunites the actress with director James Cameron, whom she first worked with on Titanic. With the release of the highly anticipated Avatar...
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are 'Definitely Together' But 'Laying Low,' Source Says
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach "are definitely together right now," a source tells ET. After news of the Good Morning America anchors' romance went public, a source is giving ET an update on their relationship. "Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust...
ETOnline.com
'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)
In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Look at Her and Jason Sudeikis' Kids in New Pics from Disneyland
Olivia Wilde is giving fans a rare look at her family life in new photos from Disneyland. The Don't Worry Darling director took to Instagram Sunday to share pics and clips from a trip to the most magical place on earth. "Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite...
ETOnline.com
Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...
ETOnline.com
Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not Moving Forward
Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works. The third installment in Patty Jenkins' film series starring Gal Gadot in the titular role is not happening at Warner Bros., ET has confirmed. No other decisions -- such as Gadot's future with the franchise or the development of other potential...
ETOnline.com
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Defends Meghan Markle From 'Profound Hatred' Amid 'Harry & Meghan' Doc
Maren Morris says she can't fathom "the hatred and annoyance" directed at Meghan Markle, which she asserts is "mostly coming from women." The country star posted a TikTok video on Friday and said she was about to hop on a flight and get ready to watch Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But before watching the doc, Morris had some questions.
ETOnline.com
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged
Allison Williams is a bride-to-be! The same week that the 34-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with Alexander Dreymon at the M3GAN premiere, her proud partner took to Instagram to celebrate her and reveal their engagement news. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate...
