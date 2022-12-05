ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Dead at 62

Ronnie Turner, the second of Tina Turner's four children, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday that referred to him as her "best friend." "My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge soul highly spiritual my husband...
ETOnline.com

Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs

Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world. The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the...
ETOnline.com

Becky G Is Engaged to Sebastian Lletget -- See the Proposal Pics

Begin the party planning! Becky G announced on Friday she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget. "Our spot forever. 🤍," the 25-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with three photos from their sunset proposal, with Lletget, an FC Dallas soccer player, down on one knee at the edge of an ocean pier. He also posted the same photos and caption to his own account.
TEXAS STATE
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post

Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.
ETOnline.com

Mariah Carey Sings Duet with Daughter Monroe at Christmas Concert in Toronto

Concertgoers at Mariah Carey's show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were in for a special treat Friday night when she brought her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, to the stage. In video posted by a fan on YouTube, Carey introduced Monroe -- twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom Carey shares...
ETOnline.com

'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Engaged to Boyfriend Mete Kobal

He said yes! Say Yes to the Dress star, Rande Fenoli announced his engagement to boyfriend Mete Kobal. "YES! It’s Official! We’re Engaged!! @metekobal We’re so in love! Thank you so much @marcyblum @clanegessel @marmaranyc @the_jewelry_box_downtown 🥰❤️💕🥳🎊🎈🍾🎉," Fenoli captioned the picture that shows him and Kobal flashing their rings for the camera as they rock matching suit jackets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Gayle King Weighs In on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal

Gayle King can describe the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal at Good Morning America with five words -- "very messy and very sloppy." The 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the romance during her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen brought...
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script

..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
ETOnline.com

'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)

In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
ETOnline.com

Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not Moving Forward

Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works. The third installment in Patty Jenkins' film series starring Gal Gadot in the titular role is not happening at Warner Bros., ET has confirmed. No other decisions -- such as Gadot's future with the franchise or the development of other potential...
ETOnline.com

Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
ETOnline.com

Maren Morris Defends Meghan Markle From 'Profound Hatred' Amid 'Harry & Meghan' Doc

Maren Morris says she can't fathom "the hatred and annoyance" directed at Meghan Markle, which she asserts is "mostly coming from women." The country star posted a TikTok video on Friday and said she was about to hop on a flight and get ready to watch Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But before watching the doc, Morris had some questions.
ETOnline.com

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged

Allison Williams is a bride-to-be! The same week that the 34-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with Alexander Dreymon at the M3GAN premiere, her proud partner took to Instagram to celebrate her and reveal their engagement news. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy