ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College Prepare for Annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Production on December 5, 2022

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fosterfollynews.net

Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida Holds Annual Christmas Carnival on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida held their annual Christmas Carnival on Thursday, December 8, 2022, as seen in these photos by students in the Digital Photography Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College, Hunter Kirkland and Madison Ross. Financial aid is available and registration for the Spring 2023 semester...
CHIPLEY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Panhandle Technical College Digital Video Technology Program Celebrates ‘National Computer Science Education Week’

This is National Computer Science Education Week, and students in the Digital Video Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College were challenged by Instructor Paul Goulding to produce a short video highlighting the celebration, along with the Computer Science offerings of FPTC, including Information Technology and CyberSecurity, as seen in these video productions by FPTC DVT students Hunter Kirkland, Macy Owens, Cameron Taylor and Juan Morado Diaz.
CHIPLEY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Melba Shouppe, 96 Passes on December 5, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama

Melba Shouppe, age 96, passed away peacefully and entered into Heaven on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home in Dothan with her family by her side. She was born in Henry County, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Bessie Avant, her husband, Louie Shouppe, her grandson, Cade (Wheeler) Shouppe, her younger sisters, Imogene Edwards and Geraldine Bennett and her son in law, Gerald Burlison.
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Jimmy Doyle Whitehead, 67 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on December 7, 2022

Jimmy ‘Jim’ Doyle Whitehead, age 67, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1955, in Columbus, Georgia. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Whitehead, one sister, Peggy Joyce Whitehead, and a nephew, Brian Lee Whitehead.
BONIFAY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Shawn William Wood of Westville, Florida for Obscene Communication to Seduce a Child

On December 7, 2022, 30-year-old Shawn William Wood of Westville made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Wood believed the account belonged to a 15-year-old female. During the course of the conversation, Wood proposed plans...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy