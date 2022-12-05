Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College Prepare for Annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Production on December 5, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Student Services Staffers at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Wish Community a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
The staff from Student Services at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida wish the community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and when asked what gifts they requested for Christmas, replied, ‘We would like to enroll new students for the Spring 2023 Semester’. Students from...
fosterfollynews.net
Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida Holds Annual Christmas Carnival on Thursday, December 8, 2022
Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida held their annual Christmas Carnival on Thursday, December 8, 2022, as seen in these photos by students in the Digital Photography Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College, Hunter Kirkland and Madison Ross. Financial aid is available and registration for the Spring 2023 semester...
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Panhandle Technical College Digital Video Technology Program Celebrates ‘National Computer Science Education Week’
This is National Computer Science Education Week, and students in the Digital Video Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College were challenged by Instructor Paul Goulding to produce a short video highlighting the celebration, along with the Computer Science offerings of FPTC, including Information Technology and CyberSecurity, as seen in these video productions by FPTC DVT students Hunter Kirkland, Macy Owens, Cameron Taylor and Juan Morado Diaz.
fosterfollynews.net
Dianne Mae Lovelace, 75 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on December 8, 2022, at Vitas Inpatient Hospice in Panama City, Florida
Dianne Mae Lovelace, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 8, 2022, at Vitas Inpatient Hospice in Panama City, Florida. She was born December 24, 1946, in Morris, Illinois to the late Harry Lavarier and Hazel L. Phillips Lavarier. In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death...
fosterfollynews.net
Melba Shouppe, 96 Passes on December 5, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Melba Shouppe, age 96, passed away peacefully and entered into Heaven on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home in Dothan with her family by her side. She was born in Henry County, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Bessie Avant, her husband, Louie Shouppe, her grandson, Cade (Wheeler) Shouppe, her younger sisters, Imogene Edwards and Geraldine Bennett and her son in law, Gerald Burlison.
fosterfollynews.net
Bay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Bay High School 11th Grade 16-Year-Old Student for Loaded Handgun at School
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an 11th grade student at Bay High School on December 9, 2022 when he was found to have a loaded handgun in his backpack. Administration at Bay High School received information that Tyheem Boone, age 16, was vaping on campus...
fosterfollynews.net
Jimmy Doyle Whitehead, 67 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on December 7, 2022
Jimmy ‘Jim’ Doyle Whitehead, age 67, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1955, in Columbus, Georgia. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Whitehead, one sister, Peggy Joyce Whitehead, and a nephew, Brian Lee Whitehead.
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Shawn William Wood of Westville, Florida for Obscene Communication to Seduce a Child
On December 7, 2022, 30-year-old Shawn William Wood of Westville made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Wood believed the account belonged to a 15-year-old female. During the course of the conversation, Wood proposed plans...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Three for Theft, Fleeing, Aggravated Assault, Suspended License on December 6, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 1:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was known to have been involved in a pursuit and an incident that resulted in charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. When deputies made contact with the vehicle, they recognized the...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Grant Eugene Rosborough for Possession of Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia
On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 9 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle south of Marianna. During the stop, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found methamphetamine and multiple items of...
Comments / 0