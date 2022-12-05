Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College Prepare for Annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Production on December 5, 2022

Melba Shouppe, age 96, passed away peacefully and entered into Heaven on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home in Dothan with her family by her side. She was born in Henry County, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Bessie Avant, her husband, Louie Shouppe, her grandson, Cade (Wheeler) Shouppe, her younger sisters, Imogene Edwards and Geraldine Bennett and her son in law, Gerald Burlison.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO