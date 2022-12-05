SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park has been without water for nearly two days now and it’s unclear when residents can expect it to come back on. All the water bills were paid and up to date. The water is shut off due to an ongoing issue between the city of Springfield and the owner of the park. Records show the city repeatedly trying to move existing water meters onto public property. But the project calls for the owner’s cooperation. After 10 months of back and forth, city officials told NewsChannel 7 they had to move forward and as a result, the water got cut off.

SPRINGFIELD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO