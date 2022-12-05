Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Chamber of Commerce Experiences Email Outages, Loss of Mass Communication in Chipley, Florida
The Washington County, Florida Chamber of Commerce experienced a total shutdown of their email system on Monday, December 5, 2022, according to Michael D. Maxwell, Executive Director of the Chamber. ‘The problem has supposedly been fixed’, said Maxwell on Tuesday, in a telephone interview. ‘We don’t realize how much...
defuniakherald.com
DeFuniak City Council names interim city manager, prepares to accept applications
The DeFuniak Springs City Council held a special meeting on Dec. 1, 2022, at the old City Hall to discuss hiring a new city manager and appointing an interim manager. They also planned their Christmas party for Dec. 13 and will close city hall at noon on that day. CITY...
Glenwood residents frustrated by the use of Glenwood community center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael, Glenwood residents are still waiting for services to return to the Glenwood community center. On Tuesday they met with Panama City officials to discuss their concerns over the use of the building. Officials said the former CRA Director Michael Johnson agreed to a contract with […]
Jackson County proposes a potential utility rate increase
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County water system has a long list of problems caused by Hurricane Michael, old age, the demands of growth, and more. To make repairs, the county’s utility department said they must impose a rate increase on customers. Or, the county could turn the system over to the city […]
fosterfollynews.net
Cottondale, Florida High School Announces Silent Auction Fundraiser for Project Graduation on December 22, 2022
A silent and online cake and sweet stuff auction to benefit Project Graduation for Cottondale, Florida High School Class of 2023 will take place on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The Silent Auction will be held from 11AM until 1PM at the Cottondale Community Center, and the Online Auction will begin...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals – December 12, 2022
PROJECT ID: RB-2223-06 (REBID) Daniel Drive. Description of Work: Asphalt paving of approximately 3,950LF of Daniel Drive, located in Commission District 4. SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Tuesday, January 3, 2023 by 2:00pm CST. BID MUST BE SEALED and identified by the NAME OF THE FIRM and the PROJECT ID. Specifications and Contract...
fosterfollynews.net
Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College Work on ‘Teacher of the Year’ Production on December 6, 2022
Each year about this time, the Digital Photography Technology and Digital Video Technology programs at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida work on the production of photos, video and audio for the annual Washington County, Florida School District ‘Teacher of the Year’ celebration. In preparation for that...
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Panhandle Technical College Digital Video Technology Program Celebrates ‘National Computer Science Education Week’
This is National Computer Science Education Week, and students in the Digital Video Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College were challenged by Instructor Paul Goulding to produce a short video highlighting the celebration, along with the Computer Science offerings of FPTC, including Information Technology and CyberSecurity, as seen in these video productions by FPTC DVT students Hunter Kirkland, Macy Owens, Cameron Taylor and Juan Morado Diaz.
WCTV
Class action lawsuit filed in Trulieve layoffs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a week after Trulieve employees were reportedly let go at a facility in Gadsden County, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday, against the largest medical marijuana operator in the U.S. A copy of the suit, provided to WCTV, alleges that...
Student allegedly brought a weapon on elementary school campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Everbridge Alert was sent out from Bay District Schools to parent and guardians whose students attend Cedar Grove Elementary after a student was found with a weapon. The Everbridge Alert said “This is Bay District Schools with an important safety update for parents and guardians of students who attend […]
outdooralabama.com
ADCNR Seeks Manager for Geneva County Public Fishing Lake
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which...
FHP delivers food to various Panhandle nonprofit organizations
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Highway Patrol delivered nonperishable food items to Bay, Jackson, and Calhoun counties on Thursday. “When we’re able to give to the community with no strings attached, it just brings so much joy to our lives,” said Lieutenant Jason King. “It’s just an exciting time to get out here and sweat together […]
wdhn.com
New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
WJHG-TV
Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus. The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:. “Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at...
WJHG-TV
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park has been without water for nearly two days now and it’s unclear when residents can expect it to come back on. All the water bills were paid and up to date. The water is shut off due to an ongoing issue between the city of Springfield and the owner of the park. Records show the city repeatedly trying to move existing water meters onto public property. But the project calls for the owner’s cooperation. After 10 months of back and forth, city officials told NewsChannel 7 they had to move forward and as a result, the water got cut off.
fosterfollynews.net
Jimmy Doyle Whitehead, 67 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on December 7, 2022
Jimmy ‘Jim’ Doyle Whitehead, age 67, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1955, in Columbus, Georgia. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Whitehead, one sister, Peggy Joyce Whitehead, and a nephew, Brian Lee Whitehead.
Student arrested after school threat in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Washington County deputies said they have arrested a Roulhac Middle School student after a shooting threat made the rounds on social media. “The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on 12/7/2022,” deputies said in a news […]
wtvy.com
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff Press Conference
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza held a press conference on Thursday morning. Valenza went over topics such as the Taking Back Our Street initiative, search warrants, drugs, guns, cash, and arrests. You can find a video of that press conference above this story. (COMING SOON) News...
Panama City Christmas light extravaganza reaches new heights
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every holiday season, there’s a Panama City man who competes with himself to create a light display bigger than the one he made the year before. Scott Fester’s 2022 Christmas Extravaganza at Grace Presbyterian Church is now close to featuring a million lights. New additions include a Christmas graveyard, more […]
wdhn.com
Dothan commits millions to HudsonAlpha project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has entered into a 20 million dollar agreement with HudsonAlpha. $450,000 will be paid quarterly over the next five years for a total of $20.6 million. The agreement will establish Hudson Alpha Wiregrass, its own satellite office which is an extension of genomics research,...
