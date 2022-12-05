Melisa Dawn Jackson, 42 of Alford, Florida Charged with Driving While Under the Influence (DWI)/Vehicular Manslaughter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested after defrauding Walton County vacation rental company
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County vacation rental company was defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam. Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office say in October they got multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked with fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.
Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Three for Theft, Fleeing, Aggravated Assault, Suspended License on December 6, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 1:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was known to have been involved in a pursuit and an incident that resulted in charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. When deputies made contact with the vehicle, they recognized the...
WEAR
Deputies: Florida man arrested for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.
wtvy.com
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
Bay Co. law enforcement charging drug dealers with more severe punishments
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Overdose deaths from fentanyl continue to plague Bay County. Now law enforcement is trying a new method to prevent the use of the deadly drug. Bay County Sheriff’s officials said almost 300 people overdosed from fentanyl last year. 30 people died after taking the opioid. The crisis is being felt […]
PCPD looking to identify Nov. hit-and-run suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect. Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November […]
BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
WJHG-TV
Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
YAHOO!
Police: Driver intentionally hit pedestrian outside Gulf World, caused crash near Pier Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH − Local law enforcement officials say a Georgia man intentionally hit a pedestrian with his car on Friday outside of Gulf World Marine Park and then caused another traffic accident near Pier Park. He seriously injured four people. According to a Saturday news release from the...
Teen accused of taking gun to Bay High School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11th grade student was arrested on Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. According to BCSO, Tyheem Boone was reportedly vaping in the bathroom. Administration did find him vaping and then conducted a search of his backpack, the report said. A […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Juvenile Student at Roulhac Middle School in Chipley for Threat of Mass Shooting
On 12/6/2022, Washington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies were made aware of a social media post going around on the popular app “Snapchat”. The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on 12/7/2022.
wdhn.com
One dead after morning crash, RSN
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of one person, per Rickey Stokes News. According to Rickey Stokes News, Houston County Sheriff Deputies, Rehobeth Fire and Rescue, and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 231 South at Olympia Drive.
wtvy.com
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Joe Lane on...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for December 6-7, 2022
Demarquis Bell: Violation of state probation- Sentenced to 10 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Shon Heatrice: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. December 7, 2022. Belinda Jones: Battery- $5,000 bond, 10-day hold for violation of state probation. Tiffany Pete: Hold for...
wtvy.com
Dothan murder suspect identified, turns self in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kevone Devontay Smith has turned himself in, according to police. He is now officially charged with one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Intimidating a Witness. No bond has been set at this time. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a...
WJHG-TV
Public assistance needed in locating missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen that has been missing for nearly a year. The missing person is described as a white female who is 17 years old. She has been missing from the Spalding County, GA area. She is 5‘3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home on Adam Spears Lane north of Blountstown. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said it was an isolated attack and domestic-related.
WJHG-TV
Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested after police say she used a stolen car as rideshare. Officers with the Panama City Police Department say a local dealership called to report a rental 2021 Nissan Kick had not been returned on Monday morning. Once entered in the database,...
Comments / 1