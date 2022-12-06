Shoreline Community College rises in national ranking for international students

Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL Playoffs
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISE
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
shorelineareanews.com
Jeanne Monger honored with Distinguished Community Service Award at SCC 2022 Student Success Luncheon
At the 2022 Student Success Luncheon of the Shoreline Community College Foundation, held in November, Board of Directors Chair Vince Madden presented the Distinguished Community Service Award to Shoreline resident Jeanne Monger. Jeanne was recognized for 40 years of volunteer work in the local community, work which continues today. She...
shorelineareanews.com
LFP Elementary teachers awarded enrichment grants from Sno-King School Retirees
Congrats to the Lake Forest Park Elementary staff who received enrichment grants to use with their students from the Sno-King unit of the Washington State School Retirees’ Association (SKSR). The presentation was made by retired Echo Lake Elementary teacher, Jim Siscel. Pictured, from left:. Kimberly Clasen. Britt Harris. Frank...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
Tri-City Herald
Why more than four dozen Rainier School residents will be leaving by July 31
More than four dozen residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities will leave Rainier School by July 31, state officials said Monday, as one of two remaining units prepares to shut down at the troubled state-run home in eastern Pierce County. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which...
Seattle ranks as a top city for pastry lovers, where to find great pastries in Whatcom
These local Whatcom county bakeries and patisseries have delicious pastries for National Pastry day on Dec. 9.
DSHS set to close portion of state-run Rainier School in Buckley
BUCKLEY, Wash. — A portion of a state-run school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to be closed by next August. The closure of a portion of the Rainier School, which is located in Buckley, is the result of a settlement between the state’s Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates the school.
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
The Stranger
Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee
On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
seattlemag.com
First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
Influenza has already killed at least 13 in state; earliest outbreak in years
The flu is hitting the state hard and, already, 13 people have died from the flu. Nearly half of them were in King and Snohomish counties. So far this fall, influenza has killed four people in King County, including two young children. On Monday, Snohomish County announced that two people...
KUOW
What to know about the flu this season
After two years of COVID masking and distancing, our immune systems are out of practice fighting other viruses. And now the flu is spreading rapidly. Seattle Times reporter Elise Takahama is here to talk about the spread of flu and how healthcare providers and people are managing it.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights
SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Administrative Assistant 3
$40,900 - $54,482 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Administrative Assistant 3 in Shoreline, WA. This position supports the Assistant Regional Administrators for Project Development and Construction in the SnoKing Area. The individual in this role will be responsible for timekeeping, purchasing, office space management,...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
Pet owners desperate for appointments with shortage of veterinarians
The Seattle metro area became home to a wave of new pets during the early months of the pandemic, and now, after falling victim to the nationwide trend of understaffed pet hospitals, appointments are becoming near impossible to book. The country-wide veterinarian shortage came at the worst time — the...
