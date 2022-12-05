Florida Panhandle Technical College Collects Toys for Kids, Drop-Off Located in Administration Building at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, Florida

Read full article on original website
FHP delivers food to various Panhandle nonprofit organizations
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Highway Patrol delivered nonperishable food items to Bay, Jackson, and Calhoun counties on Thursday. “When we’re able to give to the community with no strings attached, it just brings so much joy to our lives,” said Lieutenant Jason King. “It’s just an exciting time to get out here and sweat together […]
Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary
Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College Work on ‘Teacher of the Year’ Production on December 6, 2022
Each year about this time, the Digital Photography Technology and Digital Video Technology programs at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida work on the production of photos, video and audio for the annual Washington County, Florida School District ‘Teacher of the Year’ celebration. In preparation for that...
Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
Jimmy Doyle Whitehead, 67 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on December 7, 2022
Jimmy ‘Jim’ Doyle Whitehead, age 67, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1955, in Columbus, Georgia. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Whitehead, one sister, Peggy Joyce Whitehead, and a nephew, Brian Lee Whitehead.
Washington County, Florida Chamber of Commerce Experiences Email Outages, Loss of Mass Communication in Chipley, Florida
The Washington County, Florida Chamber of Commerce experienced a total shutdown of their email system on Monday, December 5, 2022, according to Michael D. Maxwell, Executive Director of the Chamber. ‘The problem has supposedly been fixed’, said Maxwell on Tuesday, in a telephone interview. ‘We don’t realize how much...
Panama City food bank expects to serve 60,000 this year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Andrew Food Bank welcomed 75 families to pick up free meals Thursday morning. Every day for 25 years the food bank has handed out meals, clothes and supplies to people in need. This year volunteers expect to feed 60,000 people. The center is open five days a week […]
Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks. The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June. “The city of Panama City Beach and the new […]
Cottondale, Florida High School Announces Silent Auction Fundraiser for Project Graduation on December 22, 2022
A silent and online cake and sweet stuff auction to benefit Project Graduation for Cottondale, Florida High School Class of 2023 will take place on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The Silent Auction will be held from 11AM until 1PM at the Cottondale Community Center, and the Online Auction will begin...
Deputies: Florida man arrested for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.
Student arrested after school threat in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Washington County deputies said they have arrested a Roulhac Middle School student after a shooting threat made the rounds on social media. “The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on 12/7/2022,” deputies said in a news […]
Glenwood residents frustrated by the use of Glenwood community center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael, Glenwood residents are still waiting for services to return to the Glenwood community center. On Tuesday they met with Panama City officials to discuss their concerns over the use of the building. Officials said the former CRA Director Michael Johnson agreed to a contract with […]
BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Joe Lane on...
Teen accused of taking gun to Bay High School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11th grade student was arrested on Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. According to BCSO, Tyheem Boone was reportedly vaping in the bathroom. Administration did find him vaping and then conducted a search of his backpack, the report said. A […]
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff Press Conference
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza held a press conference on Thursday morning. Valenza went over topics such as the Taking Back Our Street initiative, search warrants, drugs, guns, cash, and arrests. You can find a video of that press conference above this story. (COMING SOON) News...
