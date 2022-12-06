Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights
SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
shorelineareanews.com
The Local 104 Winter Market Sunday
Local artists and craftspeople - food and drink specials - holiday music. This Sunday the special is oysters on the half shell and sparkling wine!. The Local 104 is at 35th Ave NE and Ballinger Way. 18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Walks to continue in winter
Shoreline Walks Free Community Walking Program will continue during the winter months with a few "Pop-Up" style walks on occasional Saturdays from December - March. Walks dates will be posted on www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks on the Thursday prior to the scheduled walk date. So, if the weather is looking decent for the...
shorelineareanews.com
DIY Mini-swags at the Shoreline Farmers Market December 17, 2022
DIY Mini-swags at the Shoreline Farmers Market, Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10am - 2pm at their new location in the Aurora Park n Ride N 192nd and Aurora. Celebrate the festive season and create a unique evergreen mini-swag, compliments of Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, to spruce up your home!. Visit...
KING-5
Grow bromeliads for long lasting color indoors
SEATTLE — Most bromeliads are grown for their spectacular blooms which can last for up to three months in the home, but some species such as Aechmea, Vriesea, and Crypanthus rarely bloom and boast such colorful leaves. They’re often grown for the beauty of their foliage rather than the flowers.
KING-5
'The Bom' dessert makes a splash in South Sound culinary scene
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Making dessert is one of the joyful memories of Jesse Hill's childhood. Now, he does it for a living with a dish he invented. It's called "The Bom." "The first time someone tasted it, they said, 'That's the bomb' and I said, 'That's the name,'" Hill explained. "The Bom is similar to a cheesecake, but it's not a cheesecake. It has a cream cheese nougat."
shorelineareanews.com
Join us for RAINBOW BINGO Friday, December 9, 2022 and Ugly Sweater Contest
Join us for RAINBOW BINGO Friday, December 9, 2022. Wear your best Ugly Sweater for the Contest. Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO featuring hostess Crystyl Jewel Box. Friday, December 9, 2022. Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm. Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity...
shorelineareanews.com
Free workshop Wednesday for teens and tweens: Make Paper Quilling Earrings
Learn how to bend, pinch, fold and mold paper strips into shapes to construct and customized paper quilling earrings with ArtMaranth Mobile School. Make them as a holiday gift or for yourself! All supplies provided. Ages 10 and older. Register here. Contact: Katie. Telephone: 206-362-8860. Email:. The Lake Forest Park...
seattlerefined.com
Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room is royally delightful
With the holidays afoot, now is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and the perfect place to meet is at Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room, with plenty of holiday teas, of course. Queen Mary is proud to be one of the oldest tea rooms in America, renowned among...
shorelineareanews.com
Some people leave their lights up all year...
Some people never take their Christmas lights down, although that's not something the fire departments recommend. So I have to admire someone who braves the snow to put up their Christmas lights each year. This stalwart neighbor is in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood. Were you saying something about Halloween? What?...
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
KING-5
A Kirkland inventor is in the business of helping your dog do theirs
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Get ready for a pet potty revolution. "I love to solve a problem," said Kirkland realtor Anastasia Miles, who's selling a different kind of luxury structure these days. It's her indoor doggie doo-doo solution, the City Loo. "It just slides together," Miles said. "It has four...
shorelineareanews.com
Jeanne Monger honored with Distinguished Community Service Award at SCC 2022 Student Success Luncheon
At the 2022 Student Success Luncheon of the Shoreline Community College Foundation, held in November, Board of Directors Chair Vince Madden presented the Distinguished Community Service Award to Shoreline resident Jeanne Monger. Jeanne was recognized for 40 years of volunteer work in the local community, work which continues today. She...
realchangenews.org
Andy knows ‘we’re just people down on our luck, that’s all’
On Nov. 29, Andy and her partner gathered in the large tent that abuts their sleeping tent with a few friends, all trying to warm up. Her partner got a fire going with pallet slats, pieces of a broken Ikea futon and whatever paper happened to be lying around. Their...
KING-5
An 80s movie completely changed the life of a man who grew up in Seattle
ASTORIA, Ore. — In 1987 when Richard Bates was a six year old with a face full of freckles, he first saw a movie that would have life-altering consequences. It's name is "Short Circuit." "Me and my sister must've watched it a thousand times," Bates said. "Short Circuit" is...
shorelineareanews.com
Christmas Services in 2022 at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore
Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington, has several services for you on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. One includes a drop-in pageant where any child present can participate. Two services will have a carol sing of about 15 minutes before the service starts. All are welcome at Redeemer:. All...
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is taking in dozens of cats and kittens that were found living in the same home, with some of the cats living inside walls. On Nov. 30, members of Tacoma Animal Control began bringing cats from the home...
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
