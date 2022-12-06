FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Making dessert is one of the joyful memories of Jesse Hill's childhood. Now, he does it for a living with a dish he invented. It's called "The Bom." "The first time someone tasted it, they said, 'That's the bomb' and I said, 'That's the name,'" Hill explained. "The Bom is similar to a cheesecake, but it's not a cheesecake. It has a cream cheese nougat."

