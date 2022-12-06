ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Charges from DeSantis’ election crimes office keep falling apart

The pattern is unmistakable: Cases from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes office keep ending up in court, and as The Miami Herald reported, they keep collapsing. A Miami judge has tossed out another voter fraud case brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ elections police, the third case to fall apart since the governor announced the arrests. On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Laura Anne Stuzin reached the same conclusion as another Miami judge did in a different voter’s case, saying that statewide prosecutors didn’t have the ability to bring charges against Ronald Lee Miller.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Steve Kornacki: Changing demographics in Atlanta area helped Warnock's campaign

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. Steve Kornacki discusses Warnock's win.Dec. 7, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy