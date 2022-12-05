ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ken Elliott officially named police chief in Town of Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — After serving in the role for more than a year and a half, Ken Elliott has been officially named Chief Of Police of Chadbourn Police Department. Elliott took over as interim chief in March of 2021. “Chief Elliott we are excited to have you here...
CHADBOURN, NC
WMBF

2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
FLORENCE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise at a Pee Dee flea market. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it and investigators from the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office conducted a compliance check market on Saturday. The counterfeit goods were found in at least two locations.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died and two have been injured following a two-car crash near Navassa on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 11:50 a.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, Omar August was headed east on Mount Misery Road while George Waddell was driving west. August crossed over into the westbound lane, and he crashed into Waddell’s car.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

