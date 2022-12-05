ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Another Huge Casino Project

New hotel casino projects along the Las Vegas Strip continue to proliferate following the slowdown during the covid pandemic. Locals and visitors have gotten used to seeing cranes and construction equipment in the area, and they can expect to see a lot more in the coming months. In recent years,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Sells Key Casino

Liquidity is the name of the game in the current economic environment, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report is being proactive with its properties. The Las Vegas-based casino operator announced the completion of a planned sale of land and other real estate assets at its Encore Boston Harbor resort casino for $1.7 billion in cash to Realty Income Corp. (O) - Get Free Report.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA.com

California’s state quarter could be worth $11

Your state quarter could be worth a lot more than just 25 cents. The U.S. Mint State Quarters were created from 1999 to 2008, with coins for five states released each year. Those coins have one of three markings — “D,” “P” or “S” — which signifies where they were minted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Car insurance premiums to top $150 monthly in 2023

Drivers are facing car insurance premium hikes in 2023 as more expensive vehicles and higher rates of crashes translate into more expensive coverage. Why it matters: Drivers can't avoid insurance costs, so increases tend to hurt low-income and fixed-income people more than others. Driving the news: The average driver is...
VIRGINIA STATE

