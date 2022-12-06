Los Angeles-based ECMC Foundation has announced a five-year, $20 million initiative to help colleges and universities better serve men of color. The Men of Color (MOC) Initiative aims to increase degree attainment at all levels of postsecondary education for Black, Latinx, Southeast Asian, and Native American men through data-informed and equity-centered programs and practices. To that end, the initiative will work to develop new programs and strengthen the effectiveness of existing ones on college campuses; address structural and systemic factors related to the intersection of racial, ethnic, and gender inequities; and build and expand networks and partnerships to support men of color across various college campuses.

