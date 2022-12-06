Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Spencer Foundation invites proposals for large education research grants
The Spencer Foundation invites applications for its Large Research Grants on Education program, which supports education research projects with the potential to contribute to improving education broadly conceived. The program's goal is to support rigorous, intellectually ambitious, and technically sound research relevant to the most pressing questions and compelling opportunities...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Les Paul Foundation invites applications for music programs
The Les Paul Foundation works to inspire innovative and creative thinking by sharing the legacy of Les Paul through music education, recording, innovation, and medical research related to hearing. To that end, the foundation invites applications for grants to support programs and projects that encourage innovation in music production and/or...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
National Psoriasis Foundation invites applications for mental health research
The mission of the National Psoriasis Foundation is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its More than Skin Deep: Mental Health Grant program, through which the foundation aims to support this area of unmet need in the psoriatic disease community by funding research focused on investigating the effects of psoriatic disease on mental health, as well as interventions for addressing this comorbidity.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
New York Academy of Medicine invites applications for medical and dental student research
The New York Academy of Medicine is a leading voice for innovation in public health. Throughout its 175-year history, it has uniquely championed bold changes to the systems that perpetuate health inequities and keep all communities from achieving good health. To that end, NYAM invites applications for the David E....
University of Chicago Medical Center now offering special resources to violence victims
They get access to legal and financial resources, as well as benefits for their family to keep living as their loved one recovers.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Center for Native American Youth invites applications for Brave Heart Fellowship
The Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) at the Aspen Institute is a national education and advocacy organization that works alongside Native youth—ages 24 and under—on reservations, in rural villages, and in urban spaces across the country to improve their health, safety, and overall well-being. To that end,...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
American Association for Cancer Research invites applications for brain cancer research
The American Association for Cancer Research invites applications for its AACR-Sontag Foundation Brain Cancer Research Fellowship, which represents a joint effort to encourage and support a postdoctoral or clinical research fellow to conduct brain cancer research and establish a successful career path in this field. The fellowship provides a two-year...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Louisville Institute invites applications for First Book Grant for Scholars of Color
Funded by the religion division of the Lilly Endowment, the Louisville Institute awards grants and fellowships to those who lead and study North American religious institutions, practices, and movements, advancing scholarship to strengthen the church, academy, and wider society. To that end, the institute invites applications for its First Book...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mellon Foundation awards over $10 million to support Puerto Rico
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has announced grants totaling $10.15 million in support of arts and humanities organizations and initiatives in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Fiona—the most recent natural disaster to impact the archipelago’s most vulnerable communities. Disasters—from hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 to the earthquakes...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Foundations join White House to invest in workers’ rights
The Ford Foundation, Fundación Avina, Humanity United, and Open Society Foundations have announced their participation in the new federal Multilateral Partnership for Organizing, Worker Empowerment, and Rights (M-POWER) initiative. The public-private initiative, for which the U.S. government has committed approximately $130 million, aims to align governments, philanthropy, worker organizations,...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Virginia Center for the Creative Arts invites applications for fellowships
Since 1971, the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (VCCA) has provided time and space for national and international writers, visual artists, and composers of talent. It promises to bring forth their finest works because the arts are vital, diversity is a strength, and creativity is essential. VCCA hosts more than 400 fellows each year at two locations: Mt. San Angelo in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Amherst, Virginia, and the Moulin à Nef in Auvillar, France.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
LEGO Foundation announces recipients of $117 million Global Challenge
The LEGO Foundation has announced the five winners of its global Build a World of Play Challenge, which will receive a total of 900 million Danish kroner (DKK) ($117 million) to fund bold, innovative, and impactful solutions focused on early childhood. Working with Lever for Change, an affiliate of the...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Indian Arts Research Center invites applications for artist-in-residence fellowships
The Indian Arts Research Center, a division of the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe, New Mexico, aims to bridge the divide between creativity and scholarship by supporting initiatives and projects in Native American studies, art history, and creative expression that illuminate the intersections of the social sciences, humanities, and arts.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
ECMC Foundation launches $20 million Men of Color Initiative
Los Angeles-based ECMC Foundation has announced a five-year, $20 million initiative to help colleges and universities better serve men of color. The Men of Color (MOC) Initiative aims to increase degree attainment at all levels of postsecondary education for Black, Latinx, Southeast Asian, and Native American men through data-informed and equity-centered programs and practices. To that end, the initiative will work to develop new programs and strengthen the effectiveness of existing ones on college campuses; address structural and systemic factors related to the intersection of racial, ethnic, and gender inequities; and build and expand networks and partnerships to support men of color across various college campuses.
Comments / 0