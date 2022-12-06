Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Cape Gazette
Remembering longtime Seashore Striders runner Mike Richardson
The Seashore Striders lost one of its longtime runners this week as Mike Richardson, 75, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke. Mike had just left Delaware last month to head back to Florida, where he and his wife Dee Dee lived during the winter months. Mike was a regular. When he was not racing, he was volunteering at the finish line, loading gear into the trailer, helping with registration and always telling stories about his past. Mike was from the Allentown, Pa., area, and for 24 straight years, he qualified for the Seashore Striders Summer Racing Series; he ranks 11th on the all-time streak list. This past summer, Mike was third overall in the 75-79 age group, and even with knee issues, he continued to power his way through with five 5Ks and one 5-miler with pure determination.
Cape Gazette
Paradise Meadows gets preliminary approval
The preliminary site plan for the Paradise Meadows cluster subdivision on Cave Neck Road near Milton was unanimously approved Nov. 17 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor
What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
Cape Gazette
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
Cape Gazette
Ritter removes concrete crushing from operation
The owners of a borrow pit and landscape material business have made changes in their operation to quell concerns expressed by neighbors, even though Howard L. Ritter & Sons has been in business at the same location since the early 1970s. When the Ritter family started operating the borrow pit...
Cape Gazette
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
Cape Gazette
Milton council hears report on parking
Milton Town Council is contemplating the future of parking in town both in the short and long term, debating strategies as far-ranging as implementing parking meters downtown and building a parking garage. At council’s Dec. 5 meeting, the town’s ad hoc parking advisory committee presented its 17-page report, and with...
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
Cape Gazette
348 SAVANNAH ROAD-LEWES
PRIME LOCATION WITH INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Large detached home that contains 5 separate rental units. Each unit has separate electric meters, town water & sewer. All units have stove , refrigerators, washers & dryers. Three of the units also contain dishwashers. All units are rented. All have town rental licenses. Property is located in downtown Lewes near restaurants, shops, medical facilities and beaches. Just a short drive to Cape Henlopen State Park where you can enjoy even more of what Lewes has to offer! Sit on the front porch and enjoy all the sights and sounds. Parking in rear of home allows for 4+ cars along with rear entry into units. Lots of potential with his home. Call us today for your private tour!
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth to vote on demolition, outdoor dining code changes
After months of discussion and multiple revisions, Rehoboth Beach officials are expected to vote on changes to city code related to demolitions and outdoor dining on public space. The votes are expected to take place during the commissioner meeting Friday, Dec. 16. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners reviewed the...
Cape Gazette
Brandywine Valley SPCA receives dogs for adoption event
On a rainy Dec. 7, some sunshine landed at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown with some cuddly cargo. More than 50 dogs were offloaded by volunteers from Brandywine Valley SPCA in preparation for the organization’s Mega Adoption Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.
Cape Gazette
Winter Wonderfest lowers prices to boost community support
Winter Wonderfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Festival of Cheer, announced a permanent ticket price reduction for its 2022 Light Spectacular that continues nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hudson Fields in Milton. Pricing is $15 per vehicle Monday to Wednesday, through Dec. 21, and...
Cape Gazette
J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing
After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth B. Brewer, loved her family
Elizabeth (Betty) B. Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from medical complications at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1941. Betty is survived by her two children, her son, John (Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; and daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro. She...
Cape Gazette
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Cape Gazette
Visiting South Dakota with the Gazette
In October, these devoted Cape Gazette readers took a trip with Lewes Senior Activity Center to visit South Dakota. Everyone enjoyed stopping at Crazy Horse Memorial, the world's largest mountain carving located in the Black Hills. It is considered The Eighth Wonder of the World in progress. Shown in the...
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Dec. 9
The 74-year-old Harbeson harrier won the 70-74 age group at the Rehoboth Seashore Half Marathon Dec. 3, running 1:57:09 and destroying all age contemporaries – the closest was 33 minutes off her pace. Mary also established a new age group state record for the half marathon, eclipsing the mark of 1:59:51 set by Joann Szczepkowski in 2016. Mary recently won the Pumpkin Pie 5K in 25:50. Mary was an Athlete of the Week Sept. 9. Part of her bio read, “Mary began running when she was 40. She and her husband moved to Sussex County two years ago and live between routes 23 and 24. She follows the Jack Daniels running formula (save the jokes). Daniels recommends two to three days of quality running per week with one day of primary emphasis, one day of secondary emphasis, and sometimes one day of maintenance emphasis.” It also helps to have natural talent and a body built for the sport. Mary was selected Runner of the Year by the Seashore Striders Legend Makers.
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island Brewing and Surf Bagel team for new coffee stout
In honor of Surf Bagel’s soon-to-open third location in Milford, the shop teamed up with Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach to brew Surf Bagel Breakfast Stout. The beer is available in cans at Thompson Island and it will be offered at Surf Bagel Milford when it opens...
