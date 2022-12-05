Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes Relationship With Browns Star CB Denzel Ward
Cincinnati hosts Cleveland on Sunday at Paycor Stadium
Joe Burrow explains what Cincinnati Bengals must do to finally beat Cleveland Browns
Joe Burrow doesn’t need a reminder that he has yet to beat the Cleveland Browns since becoming the starting quarterback in Cincinnati. The Bengals are 0-4 against the Browns when Burrow is starting at quarterback. It’s not a statistic anyone associated with the Bengals is proud of right now.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Yardbarker
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hasn’t been a head coach at any level since he was fired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2019 and hasn’t been involved in coaching at all this season, but it looks like he could be returning to the sidelines in a very surprising new capacity – Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jason Garrett news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new clothing line
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and brother Jason launch new clothing line with merchandise for their "New Heights" podcast and digital series.
atozsports.com
Adam Schefter confirms suspicion regarding the decision to fire Jon Robinson
In a move that surprised many around the league, the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning. The move comes two days after the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10 in a game dominated by former Titan A.J. Brown. It was an embarrassing afternoon in Philadelphia...
Denver Broncos Are Cutting Veteran Player Following Tough Loss On Sunday
The Denver Broncos have now lost eight of their last nine games after falling to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. Despite allowing just 10 points to the Ravens in their Week 13 loss, Denver has reportedly cut a veteran member of their secondary this afternoon. Per ESPN's Adam ...
atozsports.com
Former Vols OC Alex Golesh explains his plans for UT’s Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who accepted an offer to become the new head coach at South Florida this past weekend, confirmed this week that he won’t be coaching UT’s offense in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Golesh was asked by a reporter in Tampa about...
atozsports.com
Titans: What the firing of Jon Robinson means for Mike Vrabel
The firing of General Manager Jon Robinson made a loud statement about the standards for the Tennessee Titans organization moving forward. Owner Amy Adams Strunk is making one thing clear: Mediocrity is not good enough. It also sends a clear message regarding head coach Mike Vrabel. He is the captain...
Browns Down two Wide Receivers Friday including Amari Cooper, Status for Bengals Game
Amari Cooper and David Bell both missed practice on Friday for the Cleveland Browns, but things remain optimistic on both playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kerry Coombs: The Head Coach 'Matters Less Than Who Sits In That Locker'
'West Side Jesus' brought the passion following Thursday's practice.
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
Chiefs Injury Updates on Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman
Kansas City's speedy wideouts are making progress with their respective injury rehabs.
Comments / 0