The 2021 season didn’t sit well with the Concordia Men’s Soccer program. The Bulldogs fell short of the 10-win mark for the first time since 2010 while often losing games by the slightest of margins. The talent was there, Head Coach Jason Weides felt confident in that. Something was just a bit off, so Weides and his team went to work on fixing it. The Bulldogs became a grittier team and one determined to come out on the winning side in those tight and physical battles.

SEWARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO