cune.edu
Gebhardt, Schutte take BAAM November Athlete of the Month awards
SEWARD, Neb. – For their performances throughout the calendar month, Rebecca Gebhardt of the volleyball program and Noah Schutte of the men’s basketball program have been selected as the Bulldog Athletic Association Member (BAAM) Athletes of the Month for November 2022. Gebhardt and Schutte were winners of a vote conducted on Tuesday (Dec. 6) at the BAAM luncheon. Concordia Volleyball has raked in monthly awards in September, October and November for the fall 2022 semester.
cune.edu
Bulldogs rain down 21 triples in white washing of Mount Marty
SEWARD, Neb. – A hot shooting Concordia University Women’s Basketball team hit Mount Marty with a 14-1 run to begin the game and never looked back. The Bulldogs used their best perimeter shooting performance (21-for-47 from 3-point range) of the season in the process of routing the Lancers, 91-48, inside Friedrich Arena on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Off-the-bench sparkplug Kendal Brigham rained home five triples on the evening.
cune.edu
Season-In-Review: Close-knit Bulldogs return to GPAC mountaintop
The 2021 season didn’t sit well with the Concordia Men’s Soccer program. The Bulldogs fell short of the 10-win mark for the first time since 2010 while often losing games by the slightest of margins. The talent was there, Head Coach Jason Weides felt confident in that. Something was just a bit off, so Weides and his team went to work on fixing it. The Bulldogs became a grittier team and one determined to come out on the winning side in those tight and physical battles.
cune.edu
Schedule Release: 2023 Concordia Baseball
SEWARD, Neb. – As of early December, the 2023 schedule is roughly two months away for Concordia University Baseball. The program has announced a ’23 slate that features 50 regular season games, including 22 outside of league play. The defending GPAC tournament champions are readying to open the season on Feb. 11 as part of a weekend event hosted by Oklahoma City University. Once again, the GPAC grind included 14 conference doubleheaders.
cune.edu
Bisinger recognized as NAIA Honorable Mention All-American
SEWARD, Neb. – One of the key figures associated with Concordia’s GPAC tournament championship run, defender Max Bisinger was honored appropriately on Wednesday (Dec. 7). The NAIA recognized Bisinger as a 2022 Honorable Mention All-American. He’s the first player during Head Coach Jason Weides’ tenure to be named an All-American and the first Bulldog since Arturo Vega (2007) to garner honorable mention status. Going back further, recently inducted Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame men’s soccer standout Bernie Ochoa landed on the 2000 NAIA Honorable Mention All-America list.
cune.edu
Interior advantage pulls Bulldogs through in GPAC home win
SEWARD, Neb. – Some familiar themes repeated themselves on Wednesday (Dec. 7) as the 19th-ranked Concordia University Men’s Basketball team used its muscle inside to gain the advantage over Mount Marty. Those areas of strength allowed the Bulldogs to absorb a strong push from the Lancers and win, 86-64, inside Friedrich Arena. It took roughly 38 minutes for Concordia to feel like it had put away Mount Marty, which twice drew within seven during the second half.
