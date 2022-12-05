Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Douglas County sheriffs arrest student who brought gun to Bennington school
BENNINGTON, Neb. — A Bennington High student faces weapons and terroristic threats charges after the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said he brought a gun to the school parking lot Tuesday morning. The sheriff tells KETV this all happened before school started, and he is praising witnesses and the state's...
News Channel Nebraska
Underage girls taken from Lincoln at the center of FBI polygamy case in Arizona
LINCOLN, Neb. – A man facing charges related to taking 20 wives, most of them minors, reportedly gained access to many of his underage victims on trips to Lincoln, according to newly filed federal court documents. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police arrest motorist, seize meth and cash
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug violations following a traffic stop Tuesday, in the downtown area. An officer observed a black Chevrolet Camaro eastbound at Sixth and Court with no license plates or registration paper. After stopping the driver, a police officer found through a record check that 36-year-old Nicholas Heitman had an active arrest warrant for felony theft, issued from Jefferson County.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple reports of vandalism being investigated by LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple reports of rock vandalisms. LPD said they have had 16 reports of rock vandalisms that they have responded to from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5. The reports have mainly been in the area of 43rd to 52nd St. and Walker to Cleveland.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
klkntv.com
Another Nebraska bank joins search for loan repayment after Lincoln man’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three more financial institutions, one in Nebraska and two in Iowa, are joining what could be Nebraska’s largest-ever bank fraud case. More than 20 other banks are looking for repayment on business loans taken out by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. The problem for the...
Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
klkntv.com
Police searching for rampant rock hurler in north Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now on the lookout for a rock thrower who has caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Between Thursday and Monday, officers have been sent out to 16 reports of rock vandalism, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count
LINCOLN — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election and results of an audit of the accuracy of the ballot count. Cindi Allen, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of […] The post Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
iheart.com
Lincoln Police: Homes vandalized by rocks, bricks thrown through windows
(Lincoln, NE) -- An investigation is underway after over a dozen rock vandalisms are reported in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say between December 1 and December 5, LPD officers were called out to 16 reports of rock vandalisms. Investigators says with one exception, all occurred in roughly the area of 43rd to 52nd Street / Walker to Cleveland. Police say in all cases either a brick, rock or small chunk of concrete was thrown through a window of a residence causing damage. LPD says total damage is estimated at $5,410.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman cited following accident
Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Several shots fired during drive-bys in Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still searching for the shooter responsible for several drive-bys in a Lincoln neighborhood. Three drive-by shootings were reported near 27th and D Streets in the morning hours of Nov. 22. No one was injured, according to police. Gunshots are heard in surveillance video,...
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman threatened with gun, robbed after answering knock at door
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are searching for a man after a woman was robbed at gunpoint on her doorstep Saturday evening. Police were called to a home on the corner of Southwest 8th Street and Darren Avenue just before 8 p.m. A 45-year-old woman told officers a...
KETV.com
Nebraska legislative candidate calls for recount in November's election
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative candidate called for a recount Monday from November's election. In Lincoln, Russ Barger requested the recount in the District 26 election. Barger lost by over 1% of the vote to George Dungan, which is below the automatic recount threshold. Barger posted $6,000 for...
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
KETV.com
60-year-old man dies from injuries at worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4:21 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement.
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
