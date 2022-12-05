(Lincoln, NE) -- An investigation is underway after over a dozen rock vandalisms are reported in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say between December 1 and December 5, LPD officers were called out to 16 reports of rock vandalisms. Investigators says with one exception, all occurred in roughly the area of 43rd to 52nd Street / Walker to Cleveland. Police say in all cases either a brick, rock or small chunk of concrete was thrown through a window of a residence causing damage. LPD says total damage is estimated at $5,410.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO