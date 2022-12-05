ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Police arrest motorist, seize meth and cash

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug violations following a traffic stop Tuesday, in the downtown area. An officer observed a black Chevrolet Camaro eastbound at Sixth and Court with no license plates or registration paper. After stopping the driver, a police officer found through a record check that 36-year-old Nicholas Heitman had an active arrest warrant for felony theft, issued from Jefferson County.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple reports of vandalism being investigated by LPD

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple reports of rock vandalisms. LPD said they have had 16 reports of rock vandalisms that they have responded to from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5. The reports have mainly been in the area of 43rd to 52nd St. and Walker to Cleveland.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNT News

Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
TOPEKA, KS
klkntv.com

Police searching for rampant rock hurler in north Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now on the lookout for a rock thrower who has caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Between Thursday and Monday, officers have been sent out to 16 reports of rock vandalism, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count

LINCOLN — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election and results of an audit of the accuracy of the ballot count. Cindi Allen, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of […] The post Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Lincoln Police: Homes vandalized by rocks, bricks thrown through windows

(Lincoln, NE) -- An investigation is underway after over a dozen rock vandalisms are reported in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say between December 1 and December 5, LPD officers were called out to 16 reports of rock vandalisms. Investigators says with one exception, all occurred in roughly the area of 43rd to 52nd Street / Walker to Cleveland. Police say in all cases either a brick, rock or small chunk of concrete was thrown through a window of a residence causing damage. LPD says total damage is estimated at $5,410.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont woman cited following accident

Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Several shots fired during drive-bys in Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still searching for the shooter responsible for several drive-bys in a Lincoln neighborhood. Three drive-by shootings were reported near 27th and D Streets in the morning hours of Nov. 22. No one was injured, according to police. Gunshots are heard in surveillance video,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block

GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
GENEVA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

