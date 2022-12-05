Read full article on original website
Gebhardt, Schutte take BAAM November Athlete of the Month awards
SEWARD, Neb. – For their performances throughout the calendar month, Rebecca Gebhardt of the volleyball program and Noah Schutte of the men’s basketball program have been selected as the Bulldog Athletic Association Member (BAAM) Athletes of the Month for November 2022. Gebhardt and Schutte were winners of a vote conducted on Tuesday (Dec. 6) at the BAAM luncheon. Concordia Volleyball has raked in monthly awards in September, October and November for the fall 2022 semester.
Cloud County Community College Board Approves Management Policy for Use of American Rescue Plan Act Funds
The Cloud County Community College Board of Trustees met for a special meeting on Monday, December 5th where they voted to approve a Management Policy for an allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds of H.R. 1319 American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help support in the construction of the new Technical Education and Innovation Center.
Schedule Release: 2023 Concordia Baseball
SEWARD, Neb. – As of early December, the 2023 schedule is roughly two months away for Concordia University Baseball. The program has announced a ’23 slate that features 50 regular season games, including 22 outside of league play. The defending GPAC tournament champions are readying to open the season on Feb. 11 as part of a weekend event hosted by Oklahoma City University. Once again, the GPAC grind included 14 conference doubleheaders.
Season-In-Review: Close-knit Bulldogs return to GPAC mountaintop
The 2021 season didn’t sit well with the Concordia Men’s Soccer program. The Bulldogs fell short of the 10-win mark for the first time since 2010 while often losing games by the slightest of margins. The talent was there, Head Coach Jason Weides felt confident in that. Something was just a bit off, so Weides and his team went to work on fixing it. The Bulldogs became a grittier team and one determined to come out on the winning side in those tight and physical battles.
Bulldogs rain down 21 triples in white washing of Mount Marty
SEWARD, Neb. – A hot shooting Concordia University Women’s Basketball team hit Mount Marty with a 14-1 run to begin the game and never looked back. The Bulldogs used their best perimeter shooting performance (21-for-47 from 3-point range) of the season in the process of routing the Lancers, 91-48, inside Friedrich Arena on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Off-the-bench sparkplug Kendal Brigham rained home five triples on the evening.
Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
Interior advantage pulls Bulldogs through in GPAC home win
SEWARD, Neb. – Some familiar themes repeated themselves on Wednesday (Dec. 7) as the 19th-ranked Concordia University Men’s Basketball team used its muscle inside to gain the advantage over Mount Marty. Those areas of strength allowed the Bulldogs to absorb a strong push from the Lancers and win, 86-64, inside Friedrich Arena. It took roughly 38 minutes for Concordia to feel like it had put away Mount Marty, which twice drew within seven during the second half.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Concordia Fire & EMS Report for Wednesday, November 30th
At 0743am, M-4 was dispatched for a medical emergency, one patient transported to the North Central Kansas Medical Center. at 0815am, E-1 and M-4 were dispatched for a fire alarm, no fire found. at 0917am, M-4 was dispatched for a medical emergency, no transport needed. at 1035am, M-4 was dispatched...
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
