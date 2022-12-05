Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska volleyball falls to Oregon in 5 sets
As one of the remaining 16 teams in the NCAA, the Big Red jumped out to a 2-1 set lead over Oregon before falling in a dramatic fourth set, 32-30.
Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back
Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinator
Whites on the field with Syracuse.Photo by(Dennis Nett/ Syracuse.com) Nebraska football has hired former Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White for the same position, according to reports from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
HuskerExtra.com
'This doesn't happen': 3 Huskers from Waverly a thrill for high school coach, community
Three of the players on the Nebraska volleyball team came from the same high school. In college football, that's nothing out of the ordinary. But John Cook's team only has 14 players on the roster, and three of them are from Waverly High School. That’s a Class B school located...
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekend
A Nebraska Football belmetPhoto by(Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program will be hosting several players for visits this weekend. One of the visitors will be offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln
Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
REPORT: El Paso native Tony White lands defensive coordinator position at Nebraska
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and Burges High School graduate Tony White has received a new role in the college football world. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska is hiring White as the team’s new defensive coordinator. White spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. White arrived at […]
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s hoops will start five-game ‘grind’ at home against Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska women’s basketball will open up a five-game homestand against Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Huskers just ended a four-game road trip with a big win over No. 20 Maryland on Sunday, defeating the Terps 90-67. “We’re very, very excited to be coming back to...
knopnews2.com
Monster Jam returns to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monster Jam returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Arena Championship Series West on April 7 and April 8, 2023. Monster Jam drivers are trained male and female athletes who compete in competitions, controlling 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. Lincoln fans will have the chance to watch these drivers show off their skills and all-out racing in head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.
Corn Nation
Reaction: Donovan Raiola to return as Nebraska’s offensive line coach
News is out that our new football overlord, Matt Rhule, is keeping Donovan Raiola as the offensive line coach. Of all the coaches on Scott Frost’s last staff, Raiola would be the one most fans would want to NOT return. Nebraska’s offensive line this past season was the worst...
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
Nebraska Football: Confusion follows Donovan Raiola rumors
Earlier today, it seemed as though the Nebraska football team was going to make a splash hire for its offensive line coach in John Garrison. On Tuesday night, the talk is that instead new head coach Matt Rhule has landed on Donovan Raiola. I suppose in a way, retaining Raiola...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thecitymenus.com
Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday
A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
onekindesign.com
A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska
This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
