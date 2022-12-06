Read full article on original website
Related
edsource.org
Funding school libraries is a preemptive move against misinformation
Do you count on EdSource’s education coverage? If so, please make your donation today to keep us going without a paywall or ads. As society works to curb the spread of misinformation, we need to be clear that this is an information literacy crisis. While holding social media companies accountable for disseminating misinformation is valid and important, it’s equally critical to examine why Californians have divested from school library programs, the key resource for literacy instruction for young people.
edsource.org
54 youth mental health programs win state grants
A psychiatric hospital in Los Angeles, an adolescent substance abuse facility in Orange County and a tribal outpatient center in Humboldt County are among the 54 projects to share $480.5 million in grants promoting youth mental health and wellness, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. The grants are part of the...
edsource.org
CSU's Title IX Reckoning
The resignation of Joseph I. Castro as CSU chancellor over his mishandling of a Title IX sexual harassment case involving an administrator when he was president of Fresno State has put a spotlight on how the 23-campus system handles sexual and gender misconduct complaints from students and staff. The board of trustees launched a review of Title IX practices across the system. EdSource’s reporting on the country’s largest public university system includes examining the outcomes when faculty and administrators are found in violation of Title IX.
Comments / 0