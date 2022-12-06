Read full article on original website
VIDEO: College students help walk elementary students to school due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place of teachers a few days a week. For some, it's the highlight of their semester. They get to know the kids they walk with weekly. This volunteer opportunity through Madison House helps get them more...
Hassan calls for trafficking hotline to be posted in planes, buses, trains
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A bipartisan bill aims to help fight human trafficking with a phone call. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, is joining three other lawmakers to require the National Human Trafficking Hotline number (888-373-7888) be posted in the restrooms of all U.S. planes, buses and trains, as well as in airports, bus stations and rail stations.
FMCSA Won't Move Forward with Additional Inspections Rule
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has withdrawn its proposal to mandate states to implement extra annual inspections for vehicles such as school buses and motorcoaches. The FMCSA originally planned to withdraw the proposed rule in 2017, a year after introducing it. After enactment of the Infrastructure Investment and...
One pilot’s cautionary tale: The frustration of getting the FAA answers from an unwilling medical community
Several years ago I went through a serious health issue. My life got more complicated and I knew there would be some issues keeping my third class medical certificate. Even after BasicMed was introduced in 2017, I continued maintaining a third class physical because I use an HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) and my physicians claimed they could not assume the liability associated with signing off on a BasicMed application.
