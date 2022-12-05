ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

wakeforestnc.gov

DigitalBridge to host Career Training Block Party Saturday

DigitalBridge, a partner of the Town of Wake Forest, will host a Career Training Block Party this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Dubois Campus, 536 N. Franklin St. The free event will include on-site digital career trainings, job opportunities information, small business vendors, food trucks, live music, kids’ activities, and more.
Police Department accepting donations for Shop with a Cop

The Wake Forest Police Department (WFPD) is accepting donations from area residents and businesses for the 24th Annual Shop with a Cop. To contribute online via PayPal, visit https://bit.ly/WFShopCop. Checks and cash may also be mailed or delivered to the Wake Forest Police Department, 225 S. Taylor St. This year’s...
WAKE FOREST, NC
Traffic Alert – South Main Street/US 1A

NYC Underground Construction, Inc., a contractor working on behalf of Ting Fiber, will reduce to one lane with alternating two-way traffic portions of South Main Street/US 1A from Vernon Avenue to Elm Avenue Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The temporary lane closures are necessary to allow crews to install underground cable.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Police urge residents to be a good neighbor, stay vigilant & report suspicious activity

The Wake Forest Police Department (WFPD) is urging every resident to “be a good neighbor” by reporting suspicious activity this holiday season and throughout the year. Police officials say crimes are often prevented when citizens report suspected illegal activity. That’s especially true when it comes to combatting “porch pirates.” With only a few weeks until Christmas, deliveries are already arriving on doorsteps. The WFPD is enlisting the public’s help to ensure the rightful owners receive those packages.
WAKE FOREST, NC

