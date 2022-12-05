Read full article on original website
DigitalBridge to host Career Training Block Party Saturday
DigitalBridge, a partner of the Town of Wake Forest, will host a Career Training Block Party this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Dubois Campus, 536 N. Franklin St. The free event will include on-site digital career trainings, job opportunities information, small business vendors, food trucks, live music, kids’ activities, and more.
Wake Forest earns 32nd consecutive financial reporting award for annual comprehensive financial report
For the 32nd straight year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Town of Wake Forest for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. This year’s award is for the period ended June 30, 2021.
Police Department accepting donations for Shop with a Cop
The Wake Forest Police Department (WFPD) is accepting donations from area residents and businesses for the 24th Annual Shop with a Cop. To contribute online via PayPal, visit https://bit.ly/WFShopCop. Checks and cash may also be mailed or delivered to the Wake Forest Police Department, 225 S. Taylor St. This year’s...
Traffic Alert – South Main Street/US 1A
NYC Underground Construction, Inc., a contractor working on behalf of Ting Fiber, will reduce to one lane with alternating two-way traffic portions of South Main Street/US 1A from Vernon Avenue to Elm Avenue Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The temporary lane closures are necessary to allow crews to install underground cable.
Police urge residents to be a good neighbor, stay vigilant & report suspicious activity
The Wake Forest Police Department (WFPD) is urging every resident to “be a good neighbor” by reporting suspicious activity this holiday season and throughout the year. Police officials say crimes are often prevented when citizens report suspected illegal activity. That’s especially true when it comes to combatting “porch pirates.” With only a few weeks until Christmas, deliveries are already arriving on doorsteps. The WFPD is enlisting the public’s help to ensure the rightful owners receive those packages.
