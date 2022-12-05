The Wake Forest Police Department (WFPD) is urging every resident to “be a good neighbor” by reporting suspicious activity this holiday season and throughout the year. Police officials say crimes are often prevented when citizens report suspected illegal activity. That’s especially true when it comes to combatting “porch pirates.” With only a few weeks until Christmas, deliveries are already arriving on doorsteps. The WFPD is enlisting the public’s help to ensure the rightful owners receive those packages.

