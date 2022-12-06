Weatherford’s girls basketball team used a shutout, along with patience in the second quarter to help win the game Tuesday, 59-32. “I thought, you know in the second quarter we didn’t score many points, but we were getting good looks. At the time, the ball just wasn’t falling. We got good looks, we were patient and I was pleased with just how patient we were going against a zone,” coach Grant Givens said.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO