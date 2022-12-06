Read full article on original website
WHS boys beat Woodward, 77-35
After a slow start, Weatherford’s boys used a strong second quarter to help beat Woodward 77-35 Tuesday. “I thought we played well. We got off to a slow start and let them hang around for a little bit, but once we got it going, hit some shots, forced some turnovers, we poured it on after that,” coach Derrick Bull said.
WHS girls defeat Woodward, 59-32
Weatherford’s girls basketball team used a shutout, along with patience in the second quarter to help win the game Tuesday, 59-32. “I thought, you know in the second quarter we didn’t score many points, but we were getting good looks. At the time, the ball just wasn’t falling. We got good looks, we were patient and I was pleased with just how patient we were going against a zone,” coach Grant Givens said.
WHS alum named finalist for award
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma defensive end, and Weatherford High School alum Ethan Downs has been named a finalist for the 2023 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, it was announced today by Athletes for a Better World. Downs is one of 26 finalists for the award, which is open to...
Holiday art show on SWOSU’s campus
Thursday evening saw a celebration of the beauty of the holiday season and the beauty of artistic expression on Southwestern Oklahoma State’s campus. The Weatherford Arts Council along with folks in Language and Literature, Art, Communication, and Theater and Music departments at SWOSU collaborated to host the annual Holiday Arts Exhibition.
Weatherford airport gains new asset
The Weatherford Stafford Airport received a new vehicle by donation Thursday morning. NextEra Energy made the donation of the vehicle, which is a 2021 GMC Yukon, in an effort to maintain partnerships with the airport and the Weatherford community. “We want to maintain positive relationships, work with the community and...
What's for lunch?
Pioneer Center MOW Nutrition Weatherford Call (580) 772-1193 the day before or by 9 a.m. the day of. Monday: goulash, corn, roasted cauliflower, bread, fruit crisp, milk. Tuesday: BBQ pork sandwich, red skinned potatoes, oven fried okra, layered pumpkin dessert, milk. Wednesday: Mexican casserole, green beans, tossed salad, chips and...
The Weatherford Public Library hosts its Holiday Open House
The Weatherford Public Library hosts its Holiday Open House Thursday night. Hot chocolate and cookies were served for attendees. Children could create reindeer face crafts. The SWOSU saxophone quartet, pictured top left, opened the event. The East Intermediate choir group, top right, sings several Christmas songs after. There also was a special guest appearance from Santa Clause for children and attendees to take pictures with him.
