QUEENS, NEW YORK – JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, announced the launch of T4 Services, a suite of guest services for travelers at T4. These services, launching during the busy travel season, will provide customers with a cohesive package of valuable offerings to make their travel experience at T4 as smooth as possible.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO