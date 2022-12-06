Read full article on original website
Related
wdnonline.com
WHS girls defeat Woodward, 59-32
Weatherford’s girls basketball team used a shutout, along with patience in the second quarter to help win the game Tuesday, 59-32. “I thought, you know in the second quarter we didn’t score many points, but we were getting good looks. At the time, the ball just wasn’t falling. We got good looks, we were patient and I was pleased with just how patient we were going against a zone,” coach Grant Givens said.
wdnonline.com
WHS boys beat Woodward, 77-35
After a slow start, Weatherford’s boys used a strong second quarter to help beat Woodward 77-35 Tuesday. “I thought we played well. We got off to a slow start and let them hang around for a little bit, but once we got it going, hit some shots, forced some turnovers, we poured it on after that,” coach Derrick Bull said.
wdnonline.com
Weatherford eSports players compete in playoffs at Altus.
Weatherford eSports players compete in playoffs at Altus. Pictured are members of the Super Smash Bros. Team. Pictured, from left, is Wyatt O’Bleness, Gabriel Piccolella, Alex Brown, Adrian Perez Mercado, Nathan Handy, Kevin Zheng.
wdnonline.com
WHS alum named finalist for award
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma defensive end, and Weatherford High School alum Ethan Downs has been named a finalist for the 2023 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, it was announced today by Athletes for a Better World. Downs is one of 26 finalists for the award, which is open to...
wdnonline.com
The Weatherford Junior High Super Smash Bros. eSports team competes December 3
The Weatherford Junior High Super Smash Bros. eSports team competes December 3 in Altus at an Oklahoma Scholastic eSports tournament. Pictured from left is Connor Altland, Jacob Gwyn, Austin Burkeen and Calvin Tower.
wdnonline.com
Weatherford students decking the halls, spreading Christmas cheer
The holidays are a time for cheer. Listed below are holiday events and dress-up days for each Weatherford school. December 12 – Kindergarten Music Program, 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. December 19 – 2nd Quarter Reading Award Movie Party December 20 – Pre-K Celebrate the Family, 12:30 p.m. and...
wdnonline.com
Holiday art show on SWOSU’s campus
Thursday evening saw a celebration of the beauty of the holiday season and the beauty of artistic expression on Southwestern Oklahoma State’s campus. The Weatherford Arts Council along with folks in Language and Literature, Art, Communication, and Theater and Music departments at SWOSU collaborated to host the annual Holiday Arts Exhibition.
wdnonline.com
Weatherford airport gains new asset
The Weatherford Stafford Airport received a new vehicle by donation Thursday morning. NextEra Energy made the donation of the vehicle, which is a 2021 GMC Yukon, in an effort to maintain partnerships with the airport and the Weatherford community. “We want to maintain positive relationships, work with the community and...
wdnonline.com
Police union update:
While the City of Weatherford and the local police union still are in negotiation, residents continue to question why the union is really necessary. During a Weatherford City Commission meeting in October, the city went into executive session to discuss police salaries. While no action was taken, residents are questioning why more of their tax dollars should go toward police officers. For example, police union president and WPD detective Joseph Cox makes $52,000 a year along with a full benefits package including health insurance, dental insurance, vision and life insurance.
Comments / 0