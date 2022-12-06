Read full article on original website
WHS boys beat Woodward, 77-35
After a slow start, Weatherford’s boys used a strong second quarter to help beat Woodward 77-35 Tuesday. “I thought we played well. We got off to a slow start and let them hang around for a little bit, but once we got it going, hit some shots, forced some turnovers, we poured it on after that,” coach Derrick Bull said.
WHS girls defeat Woodward, 59-32
Weatherford’s girls basketball team used a shutout, along with patience in the second quarter to help win the game Tuesday, 59-32. “I thought, you know in the second quarter we didn’t score many points, but we were getting good looks. At the time, the ball just wasn’t falling. We got good looks, we were patient and I was pleased with just how patient we were going against a zone,” coach Grant Givens said.
WHS alum named finalist for award
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma defensive end, and Weatherford High School alum Ethan Downs has been named a finalist for the 2023 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, it was announced today by Athletes for a Better World. Downs is one of 26 finalists for the award, which is open to...
Weatherford eSports players compete in playoffs at Altus.
Weatherford eSports players compete in playoffs at Altus. Pictured are members of the Super Smash Bros. Team. Pictured, from left, is Wyatt O’Bleness, Gabriel Piccolella, Alex Brown, Adrian Perez Mercado, Nathan Handy, Kevin Zheng.
The Weatherford Junior High Super Smash Bros. eSports team competes December 3
The Weatherford Junior High Super Smash Bros. eSports team competes December 3 in Altus at an Oklahoma Scholastic eSports tournament. Pictured from left is Connor Altland, Jacob Gwyn, Austin Burkeen and Calvin Tower.
Holiday art show on SWOSU’s campus
Thursday evening saw a celebration of the beauty of the holiday season and the beauty of artistic expression on Southwestern Oklahoma State’s campus. The Weatherford Arts Council along with folks in Language and Literature, Art, Communication, and Theater and Music departments at SWOSU collaborated to host the annual Holiday Arts Exhibition.
Weatherford students decking the halls, spreading Christmas cheer
The holidays are a time for cheer. Listed below are holiday events and dress-up days for each Weatherford school. December 12 – Kindergarten Music Program, 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. December 19 – 2nd Quarter Reading Award Movie Party December 20 – Pre-K Celebrate the Family, 12:30 p.m. and...
Candidates announced for Board of Education
The filing period for Custer County candidates to run for Board of Education seats has ended. Candidates for Weatherford’s Board of Education are Chris Gregston and Roger Watson. The only seat open for election is for ward 3, which Gregston currently holds. Other Weatherford Board of Education members are...
Police union update:
While the City of Weatherford and the local police union still are in negotiation, residents continue to question why the union is really necessary. During a Weatherford City Commission meeting in October, the city went into executive session to discuss police salaries. While no action was taken, residents are questioning why more of their tax dollars should go toward police officers. For example, police union president and WPD detective Joseph Cox makes $52,000 a year along with a full benefits package including health insurance, dental insurance, vision and life insurance.
The Weatherford Public Library hosts its Holiday Open House
The Weatherford Public Library hosts its Holiday Open House Thursday night. Hot chocolate and cookies were served for attendees. Children could create reindeer face crafts. The SWOSU saxophone quartet, pictured top left, opened the event. The East Intermediate choir group, top right, sings several Christmas songs after. There also was a special guest appearance from Santa Clause for children and attendees to take pictures with him.
