NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night’s 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. “I didn’t see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said before tipoff Sunday. “As an organization, it’s just best to make sure he’s good.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO