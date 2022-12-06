ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests

Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
PHASTAR Joins Oncology Development Programme (ODP2) to Accelerate Development of Novel Cancer Innovations

PHASTAR Joins Oncology Development Programme (ODP2) to Accelerate Development of Novel Cancer Innovations. In collaboration with top global pharma companies, Cancer Research UK’s Cancer Research Horizons, Manchester Cancer Research Centre (MCRC) and more than 20 specialist CROs, ODP2 aims to identify, de-risk and catalyse commercially viable UK-based innovations to improve diagnosis and treatment of cancer and accelerate the translation of emerging cancer research for patient benefit.

