Mobile messaging campaigns generate 22.5x ROI in five days. London, São Paulo, 08 December 2022 – Upstream, the global mobile marketing technology specialist, has announced its ecommerce customers generated a 22.5x return-on-investment (ROI) over Black Friday weekend using its mobile marketing automation platform, Grow. The results, from campaigns carried out by 16 ecommerce brands in Brazil, for the period between the day before Black Friday until Cyber Monday 2022 (November 24th to 28th), demonstrate the power and efficiency of mobile messaging in reaching customers during the popular shopping period.

