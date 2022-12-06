Read full article on original website
Black Friday sales skyrocket for Upstream e-commerce partners using its mobile marketing technology
Mobile messaging campaigns generate 22.5x ROI in five days. London, São Paulo, 08 December 2022 – Upstream, the global mobile marketing technology specialist, has announced its ecommerce customers generated a 22.5x return-on-investment (ROI) over Black Friday weekend using its mobile marketing automation platform, Grow. The results, from campaigns carried out by 16 ecommerce brands in Brazil, for the period between the day before Black Friday until Cyber Monday 2022 (November 24th to 28th), demonstrate the power and efficiency of mobile messaging in reaching customers during the popular shopping period.
Cybeats Provides Commercial Update Regarding Commercial Pilots with Fortune 500 Companies
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 9, 2022) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on multiple ongoing commercial pilots, including commercial pilot periods nearing completion, several of which are with Fortune 500 companies from the medical, infrastructure and industrial technology sectors.
SANDSIV Announces New Strategic Partner with Nigerian IT Solutions Provider Treten Networks
ZURICH, Switzerland (December 7, 2022) – SANDSIV, the global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, today announced it has entered into a new strategic partnership with Treten Networks Limited. The collaboration will expand SANDSIV’s presence in the African market while helping Treten further enhance its reputation as a top network and security solutions provider across the African continent.
Cybeats Named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for SBOM Management Tech in Latest 2022 Emerging Tech Report
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2022) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”), a cybersecurity company offering leading SBOM Management1 and software supply chain intelligence technology, announced today that Gartner has named it as a Representative Vendor providing leading technology and innovative tools for SBOM management in a recent report – “Emerging Tech: A Software Bill of Materials Is Critical to Software Supply Chain Management.”
LBank Exchange Will List Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the COT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on December 8, 2022.
MTN SA selects TEOCO for 5G network planning
FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 8 December 2022 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced that MTN South Africa, a subsidiary of MTN Group and the second largest MNO in the region, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its 34.5 million subscribers. This contract extension builds on TEOCO and MTN Group’s existing relationship which has seen TEOCO offer network planning solutions to MTN for over two decades.
