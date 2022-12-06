FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 8 December 2022 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced that MTN South Africa, a subsidiary of MTN Group and the second largest MNO in the region, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its 34.5 million subscribers. This contract extension builds on TEOCO and MTN Group’s existing relationship which has seen TEOCO offer network planning solutions to MTN for over two decades.

