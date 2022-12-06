Takeoff’s passing is apparently causing a rift between his family members over his earnings. According to MediaTakeOut, a source said that Takeoff didn’t have a will when he died on Nov. 1. Under Georgia state law, his estate will go to his closest living relatives, and since he didn’t have any children, the estate will be going to his parents. Takeoff’s estimated net worth is $26 million.

