4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lyle S. Dayhoff
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1945...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet Pauline Hart Deem
Janet Pauline Hart Deem, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hendershot Hart. Janet loved riding ATV’s and cooking. She served in the US Army as a cook. Janet attended Marietta Bible Center Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kristine E. Green
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Putnam Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Virginia Anne Longwell
Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth. Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church and she enjoyed watching...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale Ingram
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, Dale Ingram, loving husband, father, and pap passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. His battle with muscular dystrophy in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a good joke. Despite his struggles, he came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Hendershot
Arthur Hendershot, 55, passed away in Ripley on Nov. 27, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Eugene Casto
Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion).Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years, and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert “Bob” Earl Nelson
Robert “Bob” Earl Nelson, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away from this life at his residence on December 5, 2022. He was born on July 14, 1932, in Cisco, WV, the son of the late James and Edna Leona Moore Nelson. He was a 1950 graduate of Cairo...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Al “Big Al” Dotson
Al “Big Al” Dotson, 75, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at his residence, Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born May 2, 1947, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Herman and Nettie Dotson. Al graduated from Pennsboro High School and Marietta Technical College as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ricky Lewis
Ricky Lewis, 67, of Belpre, passed away at 8:20 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Funeral, 11 a.m. Saturday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation. Visitation, 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smoot children to present Christmas show
PARKERSBURG — The Smoot Theatre Youth Vocal Ensembles will present a Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. The choral groups are the Smoot Theatre Children’s Chorus, in its 13th year, the Smoot Theatre Boys Ensemble, in its 11th year, and the Smoot Theatre Girls Ensemble, in its eighth year.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following reports were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 2-4: * Raymond Michael Adkins, Branchland, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, fined $170.25 and sentenced to 60 days in jail which was suspended and she was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. A charge of violating a protective order was dismissed through a plea agreement.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Parkersburg South Patriots named 1st team all-state
HUNTINGTON — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Everett Leo Hopkins
Everett Leo Hopkins, 86, of Big Bend, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Genesis Glenville Center. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Friday, Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville. Visitation, one hour before the funeral. Interment, Hunt Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location
PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Backing Up Shop With a Cop
PARKERSBURG — The Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79 continues to accept donations for its annual Shop with a Cop Christmas initiative benefiting children and has received $1,000 from Coldwell-Banker. From left, co-owner Max Brown, Gina Ritchie, Ashton Hine, Vienna Chief Mike Pifer, Joyce Burns, Sue Broadwater, Claire Earley, Terry Coatney, Bailey Tisdale, Betsy Parsons, Capt. Rick Berdine of the Vienna Police Department and co-owner Blaine Ritchie. “We could not have such a successful program without the general support of our community, and with their support we will help over 100 kids this Christmas,” Pifer said. Donations can be sent to FOP Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79, PO Box 1873, Parkersburg, WV 26102. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Actors Guild of Parkersburg schedules ‘Curious Incident’ auditions
PARKERSBURG — The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will hold auditions for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the guild rehearsal hall, 724 Market St. The show is a mystery about the death of a neighbor’s dog, Wellington, which...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Threats made to high schools across West Virginia deemed false
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state Wednesday. All the calls were deemed not credible. “Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Folio: DHHR breaking promises to West Virginians with disabilities
CHARLESTON — The top attorney for an advocacy organization for West Virginians with disabilities accused the state Department of Health and Human Resources and Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch of mismanagement and lack of transparency of state-ran hospitals. Members of the Joint Committee on Health heard a presentation Tuesday from...
