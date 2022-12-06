Read full article on original website
Lame duck rezoning at work in county
It is difficult to decide what to call this. If you haven’t heard of the rezone at Dufort and Vay, listen up. A developer bought 11 acres in a Rural 5-acre zone. So he can have two lots of 5 acres. But, of coarse, he wants more. So, the Bonner County Planning Department allowed him to skip the step of applying for a Comprehensive Plan change and go straight to a rezone. He wants to change to a commercial zone, with five 1-acre parcels and a larger lot. The problem is that all the surrounding parcels are Rural — 5 acres, so changing it to commercial would set a huge precedent. They call this spot zoning and it is unlawful and it will be the source of endless legal battles in the county. Taxpayers beware. Also, there is already a commercial zone less than a mile away. So goodbye, rural Idaho.
Occupancy assessment notices being mailed
This week, the occupancy assessment notices will be mailed to county property owners. "Please open and read this notice," Bonner County Assessor Donna Gow said. The number of months of occupancy are printed on the notice. Please contact the Assessor's Office at 208-265-1440 or stop by 1500 U.S. 2, Suite...
Has Kootenai Health outgrown the hospital district model?
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai Health’s leadership is poised to decide whether the hospital district should transition from being government-owned to a nonprofit organization. County-owned hospitals in Idaho have long had the option of transitioning from being publicly owned to private nonprofits. An update in the law, enacted July 1, affords hospital districts like Kootenai Health the same options that were already available to county hospitals.
Gas prices decline in area
SANDPOINT – The prices on reader board at area gas stations this week are ones that haven't been seen for a wile was one not seen in some time - all were under the $4 a gallon mark. They may have been the lowest in the region, but it...
Commissioners hold brief business meeting
Maybe not a record, but the weekly Bonner County Commissioner’s business meeting agenda was dispatched in four minutes including the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance. With no public comments, commissioners approved the agenda with the addition of a litigation item added to the executive session. The consent agenda...
James Patton, 85
James Clifford Patton was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Jan. 26, 1937, the third and youngest child of Clifford and Esther Patton. He passed away Nov. 8, 2022, to join his beloved wife, Patsy, together again for eternity. Jim was always courageous and adventuresome and honed these qualities growing up...
NIC board meeting raises questions
COEUR d’ALENE — When the North Idaho College board of trustees convened Monday night, one trustee arrived with copies of a resolution to hire a new attorney and a fee agreement related to that hiring. It was the first publicly noticed meeting of the college’s trustees since Oct....
Patricia Parting, 79
Patricia (Pat) Parting, 79, of Clark Fork, Idaho, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2022, surrounded by family. Pat was born on Oct. 12, 1943, to the late Harold and Elizabeth Leitch in Albany, N.Y. Pat eventually moved with her family to Toledo, Ohio, where she always had fond memories of working in the drive-in theaters that her parents managed.
NIC board places president on administrative leave, will ask Sebaaly to return as president
COEUR d’ALENE — The North Idaho College board of trustees voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on immediate administrative leave and ask Michael Sebaaly, the former interim president, to return as acting president. The actions were taken when the trustees returned to open session after 10 p.m.,...
Marge Kamplain, 96
Dorra Margarette “Marge” Kamplain, 96, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling arrangements. Please visit Marge’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Lea M. (Montgomery) Newcomb, 89
Lea M. (Montgomery) Newcomb, 89, of Priest River, Idaho, passed away peacefully Nov. 26, 2022. Lea was born April 20, 1933, at home in Elmira, Idaho, to Harry and Melba Montgomery. Fourth in line of six girls, she spent her early years helping on her family’s ranch, learning the homesteading arts and skills that followed her for the rest of her life. She met and married the guy that always made her smile, Allan “Bud" Newcomb, and spent the next 52 years with him. They had four children; Mike, Pat, Melonee and Kelly.
Speed limit needs to be lower in Sagle area
The Highway 95-Bottle Bay intersection, along with several others nearby, has always been extremely dangerous. First, the speed limit should be 45 mph from the Long Bridge to just past Bottle Bay. All other roads in and out of town are 45 mph. I'm surprised that during the recent construction work the speed wasn't reduced. A speed limit of 55 mph is way too high for this area, especially when residents are trying to turn onto or off of Bottle Bay.
Ann Ferguson Wimberley, 74
Ann Ferguson Wimberley, 74, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, near Hope, Idaho. Ann was born July 3, 1948, in Birmingham, Ala., to Charles and Louise Ferguson. She graduated high school early and attended Judson College. She received her MD from Tulane University and completed her internal medicine training at the University of Alabama Birmingham and the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.
Erik Linder, 53
Erik L. Linder, 53, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in Sandpoint, Idaho. A celebration of his life will be held 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Lakeview Funeral Home. Erik was born on April 6, 1969, in Redlands, Calif., to Ted and Janice Linder. He...
Love's drive to help others earns honors
SANDPOINT — A local woman was recently honored as the November Idaho Human for all her hard work in the community that has touched many lives. Debbie Love, executive director of the Bonner Community Food Bank, has been active in various organizations over the years, including the Girl Scouts, YMCA, and Pend Oreille Arts Council. However, it is her work of helping others that means the most, Love said.
Sandpoint Nordic Club holds winter welcome
Sandpoint area residents visited Pine Street Woods in early November to enjoy the Sandpoint Nordic Club’s Winter Welcome — its annual fundraiser and membership drive. Attendees enjoyed treats from Jupiter Jane's Traveling Cafe and beverages from Powder Hound Pizza. Participants enjoyed socializing by the bonfires and learning about the clinics and programs SNC offers to the community including ski rentals at its Outdoor Recreation Center.
Terrylea Hopkins, 74
Terrylea Hopkins, 74, passed away Nov. 23, 2022, in Sagle after a long battle with cancer and dementia. Her husband, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandson were with her when she passed. Terry was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 27, 1948, and lived with her parents at several Air Force...
'Tots' donations slowly trickle in
SANDPOINT — Irene Gresty and Janet Henderson were the best of friends. As children, the neighbors were "joined at the hip," they told The Mirror. They played together, went to school together and each stuck up for the other, they told the British newspaper. But after Irene married a...
'Tots' drive captures Christmas spirit
Do you ever feel that there's never enough time to do everything you want to do?. If so, you're not alone. A new survey sponsored by Dutch Bros. Coffee asked 2,000 American adults how they spend their time during the holidays. More than half — 52% to be exact – said they try to fit in as many festivities and holiday fun as they can, according to a story on the Good News Network website.
Festival at Sandpoint's Youth Orchestra to perform concert
The Festival at Sandpoint’s Youth Orchestra will perform their Winter Concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Heartwood Center, 615 Oak Street. Classes for the Youth Orchestra began in September, and the Winter Concert will be the orchestra's first performance. The Youth Orchestra is the most long-standing educational...
