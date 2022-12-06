It is difficult to decide what to call this. If you haven’t heard of the rezone at Dufort and Vay, listen up. A developer bought 11 acres in a Rural 5-acre zone. So he can have two lots of 5 acres. But, of coarse, he wants more. So, the Bonner County Planning Department allowed him to skip the step of applying for a Comprehensive Plan change and go straight to a rezone. He wants to change to a commercial zone, with five 1-acre parcels and a larger lot. The problem is that all the surrounding parcels are Rural — 5 acres, so changing it to commercial would set a huge precedent. They call this spot zoning and it is unlawful and it will be the source of endless legal battles in the county. Taxpayers beware. Also, there is already a commercial zone less than a mile away. So goodbye, rural Idaho.

