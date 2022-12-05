Read full article on original website
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels on economic jitters
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell in frenzied trading on Tuesday to their lowest settlement levels this year, with Brent finishing below $80 per barrel for the second time in 2022, as investors fled the volatile market in an uncertain economy. Brent crude futures fell $3.33,...
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
Wall St set to open higher after recent slump
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday following a recent selloff sparked by renewed fears that aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could tip the world's largest economy into recession. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) has fallen for five consecutive...
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a “real recession” and “deeper bear markets” in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. “It’s [going to be] a real, true recession probably,” he said. “What you...
FTSE 100 hits 1-week low amid broader gloom, GSK surges
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped to one-week lows on Wednesday, dragged down by cyclical sectors amid growing worries about a recession, while GSK marked its best day since 2008 after the dismissal of U.S. lawsuits relating to heartburn drug Zantac. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) closed down 0.4%,...
India cenbank hikes key policy rate by 35 basis points
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase as inflation remains elevated, and the central bank says that there will be no let up in flight to tame inflation.
Bank of Canada says any further rate decisions to depend on economic data
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will study the latest economic data to gauge whether or not to raise interest rates further, a deputy governor said on Thursday, adding it would still move forcefully if necessary. The central bank on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate...
Dollar inches higher after previous day's jump; investors look to Fed next week
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was up slightly against the euro and yen on Tuesday as U.S. stocks sold off, while investors were trying to position for next week's expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The dollar's activity was also more muted after...
Saudi bourse at 19-month low on growth fears; Egypt extends gains
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market led declines in much of the Gulf region on Wednesday, hitting its lowest since April last year as worries mounted about a global economic downturn. Data released on Monday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting investor speculation...
Commodity-linked stocks push TSX to fresh two-week highs
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index notched a fresh two-week high on Thursday as energy and materials stocks advanced after investors assessed that easing anti-COVID measures in China will revive demand for commodities. At 1040 a.m. ET (1540 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was...
Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The dealmaking boom on...
Stocks dip as growth fears offset China COVID shift
MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks eased on Wednesday and bonds remained supported after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy. Top executives at Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America all...
Gas tariff hike accelerates rise in Russian weekly consumer prices
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia rose sharply in the week to Dec. 5, driven by higher electricity and gas tariffs, data published on Wednesday showed, a little over a week before the central bank will meet on interest rates for the final time this year. Russia's...
