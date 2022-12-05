Read full article on original website
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
Gold’s tailwinds blowing stronger into Fed week
After December began with an explosive move to the upside, Gold Futures are currently consolidating in a short-term consolidation triangle between the double top at $1825, down to the $1,780 floor that has been this week's range low. This also aligns to the trendline support that began with the November 3rd swing low. Yet, the silver price continues to bullishly show relative strength to gold, following a 16% gain in November.
EU markets watchdog raps national regulators over Brexit hubs
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Regulators in Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands allowed investment funds shifting operations from London to the European Union after Brexit to operate with too few senior staff in their new locations, the EU's securities watchdog said on Thursday. After Britain voted in 2016 to leave...
Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Thursday it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3% of risk-weighted assets in response to rising economic uncertainty. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial...
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a “real recession” and “deeper bear markets” in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. “It’s [going to be] a real, true recession probably,” he said. “What you...
Bank of Canada says any further rate decisions to depend on economic data
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will study the latest economic data to gauge whether or not to raise interest rates further, a deputy governor said on Thursday, adding it would still move forcefully if necessary. The central bank on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate...
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
Is gold ready to fly or will the Fed clip its wings
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The short squeeze in November, followed by the December gains, has pushed gold prices into roughly neutral territory...
Price cap, oil embargo are 'new economic shock' for Russia, say c.bank analysts
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Western price cap and a European Union embargo on Russian oil are a new economic shock that could significantly reduce Russia's economic activity in the coming months, central bank analysts said in a report on Wednesday. The price cap on some Russian oil exports,...
India cenbank hikes key policy rate by 35 basis points
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase as inflation remains elevated, and the central bank says that there will be no let up in flight to tame inflation.
Iran to freeze the bank accounts of hijab refusers, highlighting the benefits of crypto banking
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, made the comments while speaking...
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The dealmaking boom on...
Saudi bourse at 19-month low on growth fears; Egypt extends gains
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market led declines in much of the Gulf region on Wednesday, hitting its lowest since April last year as worries mounted about a global economic downturn. Data released on Monday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting investor speculation...
Some banks may struggle to pay back ECB loans, says EU watchdog
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Some banks in the euro zone could struggle to pay back money borrowed from the European Central Bank as volatile markets make it harder to raise funds, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Friday. Banks had until recently been sitting on 2.1 trillion euros...
