After December began with an explosive move to the upside, Gold Futures are currently consolidating in a short-term consolidation triangle between the double top at $1825, down to the $1,780 floor that has been this week's range low. This also aligns to the trendline support that began with the November 3rd swing low. Yet, the silver price continues to bullishly show relative strength to gold, following a 16% gain in November.

8 HOURS AGO