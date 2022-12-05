ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council

In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
Gold’s tailwinds blowing stronger into Fed week

After December began with an explosive move to the upside, Gold Futures are currently consolidating in a short-term consolidation triangle between the double top at $1825, down to the $1,780 floor that has been this week's range low. This also aligns to the trendline support that began with the November 3rd swing low. Yet, the silver price continues to bullishly show relative strength to gold, following a 16% gain in November.
EU markets watchdog raps national regulators over Brexit hubs

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Regulators in Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands allowed investment funds shifting operations from London to the European Union after Brexit to operate with too few senior staff in their new locations, the EU's securities watchdog said on Thursday. After Britain voted in 2016 to leave...
Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Thursday it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3% of risk-weighted assets in response to rising economic uncertainty. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial...
Bank of Canada says any further rate decisions to depend on economic data

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will study the latest economic data to gauge whether or not to raise interest rates further, a deputy governor said on Thursday, adding it would still move forcefully if necessary. The central bank on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate...
Is gold ready to fly or will the Fed clip its wings

The short squeeze in November, followed by the December gains, has pushed gold prices into roughly neutral territory...
Price cap, oil embargo are 'new economic shock' for Russia, say c.bank analysts

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Western price cap and a European Union embargo on Russian oil are a new economic shock that could significantly reduce Russia's economic activity in the coming months, central bank analysts said in a report on Wednesday. The price cap on some Russian oil exports,...
India cenbank hikes key policy rate by 35 basis points

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase as inflation remains elevated, and the central bank says that there will be no let up in flight to tame inflation.
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The dealmaking boom on...
Saudi bourse at 19-month low on growth fears; Egypt extends gains

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market led declines in much of the Gulf region on Wednesday, hitting its lowest since April last year as worries mounted about a global economic downturn. Data released on Monday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting investor speculation...
Some banks may struggle to pay back ECB loans, says EU watchdog

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Some banks in the euro zone could struggle to pay back money borrowed from the European Central Bank as volatile markets make it harder to raise funds, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Friday. Banks had until recently been sitting on 2.1 trillion euros...

