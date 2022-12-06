ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinchapter.com

Six Reasons to Buy Bitcoin in 2022

Bitcoin has been around since 2009 and there are many who believe that it is a great investment. It is a decentralized currency that is based on blockchain technology. It rose in value to just under $20,000 in 2017 and then it dropped back down. It has gone up and down over the last few years, but in 2022, it has had a steady march upward. Recently, it almost hit $30,000 and there is no telling where it will go. Continue reading to learn six reasons to buy Bitcoin in 2022.
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching Make-or-Break Moment, Warns of Dead Cat Bounce

A seasoned crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is reaching a key moment in its cycle that could determine its short-term fate. In a new video update, seasoned Bitcoin analyst, trader and bull Tone Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that BTC still looks considerably weak, and could be close to another capitulation.
astaga.com

Bitcoin slides, but you do not want to miss out

Bitcoin has misplaced a weekly 1.52%, and bear strain is excessive. A quantitative analyst expects a backside in round 3 months however says Bitcoin is enticing. Bears have an edge so long as BTC doesn’t recapture $19,000. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has misplaced 1.52% in every week as most cryptocurrencies wrestle....
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy