Cameron University staff members recognized with Pickaxe Award
Cameron University staff members Sandra Bussey and Bob Dill are the recipients of the 2022 Pickaxe Awards, which recognize full-time Cameron employees whose performance is above and beyond expectations. Bussey is an administrative assistant in the Office of Teaching and Learning, and Dill is a systems administrator in Information Technology Services. Each received a $1,000 stipend and a commemorative award.
