Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The 2022 World Cup in Qatar - the first edition to be held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament - began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.

Here is a look at the groups and the full schedule for the 32-team tournament which will crown its champions on Dec. 18.

GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales.

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.

GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

SCHEDULE (all times GMT)

