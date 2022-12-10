ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxSFo_0jYnx2Q700

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The 2022 World Cup in Qatar - the first edition to be held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament - began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.

Here is a look at the groups and the full schedule for the 32-team tournament which will crown its champions on Dec. 18.

GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales.

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.

GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

SCHEDULE (all times GMT)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Reuters

Reuters

664K+
Followers
368K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy