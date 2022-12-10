Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times
Dec 10 (Reuters) - The 2022 World Cup in Qatar - the first edition to be held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament - began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.
Here is a look at the groups and the full schedule for the 32-team tournament which will crown its champions on Dec. 18.
GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.
GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales.
GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.
GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.
GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.
GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.
GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.
GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.
SCHEDULE (all times GMT)
